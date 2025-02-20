Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium ranked best in game day satisfaction
Is there a better venue to take in an NFL game than U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis? Survey says the answer is no.
The Vikings and U.S. Bank Stadium were ranked No. 1 in the NFL in "Overall Game-Day Satisfaction" in the league's 2024 "Voice of the Fan" survey, the team announced Thursday. The team's score in game-day satisfaction was the highest ever recorded in that category, and the Vikings also ranked No. 1 in "Game Entertainment" and No. 2 in "Game-Day Staff."
"The incredible rankings reflect the dedication, energy and commitment of our entire staff as well as the collaboration with the MSFA, ASM, Aramark and all of our stadium partners," Vikings chief operating officer Andrew Miller said in a statement. "We always seek to provide a world-class experience for Vikings fans, who we believe are the most passionate fans in the NFL, and we're honored they rated their experience positively with such record-breaking marks."
The survey asks season ticket-holders and game attendees for their satisfaction with their experience. The categories include Overall Game-Day Satisfaction, Arrival, Departure, Food & Beverage, Game Entertainment, Game-Day Staff, Mobile Ticketing, Security and Stadium Technology. The Vikings earned top-10 marks in eight of the nine categories.
In addition to ranking first in Overall Game-Day Satisfaction and Game Entertainment and second in Game-Day Staff, the Vikings were third in Departure, fifth in both Arrival and Food & Beverage, sixth in Security, ninth in Stadium Technology and 12th in Mobile Ticketing. Overall Game-Day Satisfaction included 10 categories — Overall (Vikings ranked first), Audio Prompts & Music (second), Crowd Energy (third), Family Friendly (first), Game Breaks (fourth), Halftime (eighth), Pregame: Common Parks (fifth), Pregame: On-Field (second), Team/Fan Rituals (first) and Video Board Content (first).
"These game entertainment scores are truly about our people and our fans," Vikings vice president of content and production Bryan Harper said in a statement. "While staff continue to innovate and challenge themselves to meet fan expectations, ultimately Vikings fans bring the energy on game days and embrace the traditions we established, and that's what drives our home-field advantage and the recognition we celebrate annually."
The Game-Day Staff category included rankings for Food & Beverage Staff (Vikings ranked second), Gate Entry Staff (second), Guest Services Staff (second), Parking Lot Staff (third) and Security Staff (second).
"We couldn't achieve these results without the fantastic game day staff members who embody our SKOL Service philosophy," Vikings vice president of stadium operations J.P. Paul said in a statement. "This recognition is a testament to their dedication and commitment to creating memorable experiences for Vikings fans at U.S. Bank Stadium."