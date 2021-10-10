Vikings vs. Lions Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 5

Follow along for live updates from the Vikings' must-win home game against the Detroit Lions.

For the Vikings, this one is simply about taking care of business.

They're double-digit favorites at home against the winless, injury-plagued Lions, and have a clear talent advantage on paper. They just need to come out strong, impose their will on both sides of the ball, and let their playmakers make things happen.

If the Vikings lose this one, their season is over and major changes could be coming this week. The jobs of Mike Zimmer and others might be on the line in this game.

The Vikings will be without running back Dalvin Cook, cornerback Cameron Dantzler, and nose tackle Michael Pierce. Alexander Mattison will make his second start of the season at running back. Linebacker Anthony Barr will play for the first time in 13 months after missing the last 18 games with a pair of injuries.

The Lions have several key players on IR, but all of their questionable players are active.

Still, this is an excellent matchup for the Vikings' offense, with Kirk Cousins and his stable of weapons going against a Detroit defense that has been one of the NFL's worst this season. Defensively, if the Vikings can slow down T.J. Hockenson and D'Andre Swift, they should have a chance to limit the Lions' entire offense.

Here's everything you need to get ready for the game:

Follow along below for live updates, and follow me on Twitter for additional commentary throughout the game.

First Quarter

0:54 — Hello, Everson Griffen. He just got to Jared Goff on back to back plays. First for a sack, then splitting a sack with Danielle Hunter and causing a fumble that was recovered by James Lynch. Huge turnover.

Lions 3, Vikings 3

6:30 — The Vikings respond with a field goal drive of their own. Kirk Cousins hit Justin Jefferson for two big third down conversions, but the drive stalled at the Lions' 20.

Lions 3, Vikings 0

10:34 — The Lions received the opening kickoff and moved the ball effectively, picking up five first downs to get down near the Vikings' red zone. But a Patrick Peterson PBU on third down helped hold Detroit to a field goal.