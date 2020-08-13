InsideTheVikings
Vikings Waive DeMarquis Gates, Activate Oli Udoh From COVID-19 List

Will Ragatz

The Vikings have activated offensive lineman Oli Udoh from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after over two weeks, the team announced Thursday afternoon. In a corresponding move to keep the active roster at 80 players, linebacker DeMarquis Gates has been waived.

Udoh spent more time on the COVID list (15 days) than any other Vikings player. A few days ago, Chris Tomasson reported that Udoh had tested positive for the coronavirus but was doing well and would be activated in the near future. After going through all of the protocols, the second-year tackle can now finally get out on the field with his teammates.

It's good for Udoh that his absence didn't last any longer, given that the team's first full, padded practice is on Monday. He's still been able to participate in virtual meetings during his quarantine, but will have to get caught up on everything he missed during the team's walkthroughs. The 2019 sixth-round pick has a lot of upside with his size and athleticism, though he may have a difficult time finding playing time this season.

The Vikings now have zero players on the COVID list for the first time since July 26, which was nearly three weeks ago. They had nine players spend varying amounts of time on the list, but only Udoh and linebacker Cameron Smith were confirmed to have tested positive. Smith was waived, cleared waivers, and was added to the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list due to his scary heart condition.

Being waived by the Vikings is the latest in a long line of tough breaks for Gates, who put up big numbers in the SEC at Ole Miss:

  • Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Browns in 2018, gets cut before camp
  • Becomes a star in the AAF, league abruptly folds mid-season
  • Signed by Washington Football Team, gets cut prior to camp
  • Becomes a star in the XFL, league gets shut down by COVID-19 mid-season
  • Signed by Vikings in March, cut before camp gets fully underway due to COVID-caused roster reductions

Hopefully the 24-year-old linebacker has a good break coming his way soon.

The Vikings are now at 80 players on the active roster and won't have to make further cuts until the end of camp. Gates joins Davion Davis, Kemon Hall, Bralon Addison, Tony Brooks-James, and Tyler Higby in being unfortunate victims of the current circumstances.

