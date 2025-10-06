Vikings wife shuts down Lake Minnetonka boat plan with Love Boat reminder
There will be no hooker parties on Lake Minnetonka this week as the wives of Minnesota Vikings players are well aware that Oct. 6 marks the 20-year anniversary of the infamous "Love Boat Scandal."
A cruise on Lake Minnetonka was mentioned as an idea in a group chat about a bye week getaway, but Samantha Van Ginkel, whose husband is Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, helped pivot the conversation to something less traumatic in Vikings lore.
"As a lifelong Vikings fan, I’ll never forget what happened the last time a boat was involved… so when a few people started planning a cruise on Minnetonka for bye week, I dropped an article in the group chat with allll the details. Safe to say, no one’s setting sail this week," Mrs. Van Ginkel revealed Monday morning.
She then offered the text responses she received when informing her friends of the lewd scandal on Lake Minnetonka from Oct. 6, 2005. As she said, "The reactions were the best." Here they are:
- "No fcking way"
- "How many of them had wives??"
- "Wait, that's not true tho, right?!"
- "Ur kidding"
- "Oh god this is going to cause a ruckus"
- "We should make it a theme"
- "I had no idea"
- "Ok nvm, let's just go to dinner"
If the 2025 families end up going to dinner, perhaps at a spot overlooking Lake Minnetonka, they can tell the tale of the 2005 scandal, in which more than 30 Vikings players chartered two boats on Lake Minnetonka and flew in hookers from multiple states for a raunchy party.
As Jeff Pearlman wrote in 2018, the party on Minnetonka might've never gained public attention if it weren't for seven members of the group exiting a limousine bus and simultaneously peeing on a property owner's lawn. That prompted a call to the police and the discovery of the players involved in the scandal.
"Lack of discipline will no longer be tolerated at any level. The events of the past week are unacceptable," Vikings owner Zygi Wilf said at the time. "If there was any sense that we would look the other way regarding this type of behavior, I want to make it extremely clear that this behavior will never be tolerated again."
Instead, 20 years later, the likes of Fred Smoot, Lance Johnstone, and Bryant McKinnie are recognized more for the scandal than they are for their football careers.
Rest assured, there will be no boat cruise on Lake Minnetonka involving the Vikings this week.
Feature image credit: Tony Website, via Flickr