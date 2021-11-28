Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Watch: Adam Thielen Catches Two First-Half Touchdowns Against 49ers

    Thielen just keeps on scoring touchdowns. He's tied for the NFL lead with 10 of them in 2021.
    Adam Thielen cannot stop catching touchdown passes.

    He caught two in the first half of today's game against the 49ers, giving him 10 on the season — and scoring both of the Vikings' TDs in a half that ends with the score tied 14-14.

    With those two scores, Thielen has 24 touchdowns in his last 26 games. That's an absurd rate. His ten TD receptions this year are tied with Mike Evans and Cooper Kupp for the NFL lead (Evans played earlier on Sunday, Thielen and Kupp are currently playing).

    Thielen also passed Kyle Rudolph to move into sole possession of fifth place on the Vikings' receiving TD leaderboard. He has 49 in his career and is just four TDs away from moving into third place behind only Cris Carter and Randy Moss.

    Thielen's first TD of the day came on the Vikings' second offensive possession, which was set up by a Harrison Smith interception. Thielen got them into the red zone with a 29-yard catch off a flea-flicker, then tapped his feet in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 2.

    Two Vikings possessions later, after the 49ers had tied the game at seven, Thielen was at it again. Justin Jefferson deserves most of the credit for the drive, as he caught consecutive passes for a total of 44 yards and then drew a ton of defensive attention on Thielen's second touchdown. It was a boot to the left off of play-action, the defense went with Jefferson, and Cousins put the ball to the inside of Thielen where only he could get it. With a nice adjustment to the ball, Thielen grabbed the 20-yard score for his second of the day.

    The 49ers went on to tie the score again with an eight-minute drive to close the first half.

    Thielen finished the first half with five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings will likely need even more from him in the second half if they're going to win this game.

    Follow along here for live updates as the game progresses.

