Watch: Kevin O'Connell drops F-bomb during in-game interview

O'Connell agreed to do an interview for the entire third quarter and he couldn't quite get out of game mode when the Vikings were called for a penalty.

Joe Nelson

Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell claps to the crowd before the game against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Give a coach or player a microphone during a competitive game on live television and you're bound to push the limits with FCC rules and regulations. That's exactly what happened when Minnesota Vikings head coach was mic'd up for an interview with announcers during the entire third quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the New England Patriots.

O'Connell told announcer Paul Allen and analysts Pete Berch and Ben Leber that fans were about to see a cool play, but as Myles Prices went in motion O'Connell reacted in disgust.

"Excited about this play call, fellas. That's a fast motion — oh, no, f*** this," said O'Connell, upset about an illegal formation penalty that was called to erase an 18-yard connection from quarterback Max Brosmer to Price.

While cursing is commonplace during NFL broadcasts, it usually only happens when the referee's mic picks up some nearby chatter before announcing a penalty. This was a moment that O'Connell, clearly caught up in the action of the game, couldn't quite stop himself from letting the F-bomb fly.

"We've ot some stuff going on right now that I'm not particularly happy about," O'Connell said after another penalty later in the quarter.

This marked the second year in a row that O'Connell agreed to be mic'd up for an in-game interivew during the preseason. The raw reality and expertise he delivered to fans makes the F-bomb well worth it, and it's the kind of insight that football fans won't be able to get enough of.

