Watch: Kevin O'Connell gives post-victory speech, gets game ball of his own
For the eighth consecutive week and the 13th time in 15 tries this season, Kevin O'Connell got to stand in front of his team and give a joyful post-victory speech in the locker room on Sunday. "Winning 13 games in the National Football League, give it up for yourselves," he said after the Vikings' thrilling road win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
As he always does, O'Connell gave out some game balls, and there were plenty of deserving recipients in this one. Specialists Will Reichard and Ryan Wright each got one. So did Theo Jackson, Dallas Turner, and Andrew Van Ginkel, who came up with the Vikings' biggest defensive plays in the game.
And of course, O'Connell had to finish with the two guys who combined for one of the most important plays of the Vikings' season. With a little over four minutes left, it was Sam Darnold stepping up and delivering a perfect pass to Justin Jefferson, who made an acrobatic catch for the go-ahead touchdown.
"I'm gonna try like hell not to get emotional right now," O'Connell said before giving the final game ball to Darnold. "This guy's had an unbelievable journey that's led him to be your guys' teammate right now, but more importantly, your guys' leader as we go chase what's out in front of us."
The locker room exploded with cheers as Darnold, who shined once again, got his ball and a hug from his head coach.
Then came a cool gesture from Brian O'Neill, one of the Vikings' captains and leaders. He got the room's attention and gave a game ball to O'Connell, who on Sunday became the first coach in franchise history with multiple 13-win seasons.
"There ain't nobody else on the planet that I know each and every one of you guys wouldn't want to ride with, than the guys in this room," O'Connell said. "It's special what's happening. Soak it in, but get ready to lock and load for another 1-0 next week."
Watch O'Connell's speech here:
