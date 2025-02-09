Inside The Vikings

Watch: Min Woo Lee starts 'Skol' clap after birdie at WM Phoenix Open

Lee got the crowd in Arizona going with a 'Skol' clap at the iconic 16th hole.

Min Woo Lee reacts to his tee shot on two during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., on Aug. 10, 2024.
Min Woo Lee made a birdie on the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Saturday. If you're unfamiliar, the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is a notorious hole known for the skybox seating that surrounds it, and fans are often rowdy.

After birdieing the par-3 hole, giving the crowd something to cheer for, Lee decided to get the crowd a little more hyped.

With a Minnesota Vikings "Skol" clap.

Lee is Australian, so his association with the Vikings wasn't immediately clear. Lee shot a 3-under 68 overall on Saturday to move to 9-under for the tournament, which has him in a tie for 12th place going into Sunday's final round.

