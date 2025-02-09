Watch: Min Woo Lee starts 'Skol' clap after birdie at WM Phoenix Open
Lee got the crowd in Arizona going with a 'Skol' clap at the iconic 16th hole.
Min Woo Lee made a birdie on the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Saturday. If you're unfamiliar, the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is a notorious hole known for the skybox seating that surrounds it, and fans are often rowdy.
After birdieing the par-3 hole, giving the crowd something to cheer for, Lee decided to get the crowd a little more hyped.
With a Minnesota Vikings "Skol" clap.
Lee is Australian, so his association with the Vikings wasn't immediately clear. Lee shot a 3-under 68 overall on Saturday to move to 9-under for the tournament, which has him in a tie for 12th place going into Sunday's final round.
