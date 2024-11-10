Watch: Sam Darnold end zone INT vs. Jaguars somehow stands upon review
Sam Darnold threw an interception in the end zone in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but right before the FOX broadcast went to commercial break, they showed a review that made it seem like the call would be overturned. The ball appeared to hit the ground before it was secured by Jacksonville defensive back Montaric Brown.
But the call stood upon review — a decision that surprised a lot of people, including FOX rules analyst Dean Blandino, who didn't think Brown controlled the ball as he went to the ground.
The replay center must've believed there wasn't enough evidence to overturn the call on the field. Brown got his left hand on the ball, but it sure looked like it came in contact with the ground and moved before that happened.
Either way, the end result was the second end zone interception in the last two games for Darnold, and his second pick of the first half in Jacksonville.
It came on the 17th play of a long, methodical Vikings drive that took over ten minutes off the clock. And instead of getting a touchdown or at least a field goal, the lengthy possession ended up resulting in nothing.
It'll be interesting to see if Kevin O'Connell has anything to say about the review after this game.
The Vikings trailed the Jaguars 7-3 at halftime at the time this story was published. Follow along for live updates in the second half here.