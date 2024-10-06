Watch: Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel snags second pick-six of season
Andrew Van Ginkel is unbelievable. The Vikings' outside linebacker, who had a pick-six against Daniel Jones in Week 1, got another one on Sunday when he snagged a short throw from Aaron Rodgers and raced 63 yards for a score. It was a huge play that put Minnesota up 10-0 late in the first quarter against the Jets in London.
The confusion of Brian Flores' defense strikes again, as Van Ginkel was lined up on the line of scrimmage before dropping into coverage and picking off Rodgers. From there, he just used his athleticism to take it to the house, getting a key block from teammate Harrison Smith on the way.
It's the third pick-six for AVG in his last 11 games, as he had one last December when he was still with the Dolphins. It's just what he does.
The Vikings' 2024 free agent class has been absolutely integral in their 4-0 start to this season, which they're hoping to turn into 5-0 today. Sam Darnold and Aaron Jones get a lot of the attention, but Van Ginkel is one of several new defensive starters playing phenomenal football to begin the year. Signed to a two-year, $20 million deal this spring, the 29-year-old Van Ginkel has hit the ground running as a perfect fit in Flores' system. In addition to the pair of pick-sixes, he also has three sacks.
Van Ginkel was a fifth-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Dolphins in 2019.
The Vikings led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter in this London game. Follow along here for updates.