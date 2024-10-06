Vikings vs. Jets live score updates: NFL London game in Week 5
It's time for some American football in England's capital city.
The Vikings (4-0) and Jets (2-2) traveled to London this week to take part in the NFL's second International Series game of the 2024 season. After a couple days of adjusting to the time change, they're all set to battle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what is technically a home game for the Vikings on Sunday.
There's plenty of intrigue in this one. The Vikings are looking to move to 5-0 for the first time since 2016 and just the ninth time in their history. Led by Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson, and a dominant defense, Minnesota has been one of the best stories of this season so far. Can they keep it rolling in October? A loss would leave a bad taste in the Vikings' mouth as they head into their bye week.
The Jets are hoping to bounce back from a tough loss against the Broncos and get back above the .500 mark. Aaron Rodgers is making his 30th career start against the Vikings, a team he went 17-11-1 against during his long Packers tenure. How he fares against Brian Flores' defense, which leads the league in numerous categories, will be fascinating. The Jets have been an elite defense themselves over the past couple seasons, but they'll have their hands full with Kevin O'Connell's offense.
Follow along below for updates throughout the game.
Live updates
Second quarter
12:15 — The Vikings are having some trouble in short-yardage situations again. They just threw incomplete passes on both third and fourth down, needing only two yards, and it's a turnover on downs.
First quarter
1:24 — The Vikings just picked off Aaron Rodgers again. This is crazy. Camryn Bynum got him that time on a sailed throw.
Vikings 10, Jets 0
2:18 — Andrew Van Ginkel is unstoppable. He snags his second pick-six of the year and the Vikings bounce right back from their fumble to go up two scores. WOW.
3:14 — That was quite the sequence. Sam Darnold took a shot to the ribs, so Nick Mullens came into the game for one play and hit Aaron Jones for a big chunk on third down. Then Darnold came back and the Vikings lost the ball on a pitch that Ty Chandler couldn't handle.
Vikings 3, Jets 0
7:41 — The Vikings got a defensive three and out to open the game, then drove down the field and were threatening until a sack forced them to settle for a long field goal. Will Reichard hit it from 54 to put Minnesota up 3-0.