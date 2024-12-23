Watch: Vikings rehearsed 'Camp Rock' celebration before Seahawks game
The Vikings' run of viral celebrations continued Sunday when the defense pulled out a rendition of a dance from Disney movie Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, and the celebration was once again the brain child of safety Cam Bynum.
Bynum revealed after the Vikings' 27-24 victory a video of him leading the dance rehearsal in the team hotel, with the 26-year-old claiming it was for all the 90s babies even though the Camp Rock movies were released in 2008 and 2010, respectively.
The celebration was left to marinate until Theo Jackson, who was starting at safety in place of the injured Harrison Smith, intercepted Geno Smith with under a minute to play to seal Minnesota's eight consecutive victory. Bynum, Jackson and very obviously Harrison Phillips ran to the end zone to lead the Camp Rock dance.
The celebration was viral enough that even the NFL's official X account promoted it, saying the "Vikings really hit the Camp Rock celly on the game-winning INT." The offiicials saw it otherwise, flagging the Vikings with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
"Incredible," NIck Jonas, the actor and musician who starred in the movie, posted on X after seeing the celebration. Jonas and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jr., were main characters in the movies along with pop star Demi Lovato.
