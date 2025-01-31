Watch: Vikings' Sam Darnold puts on a show at Pro Bowl Games
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold put on a show at the Pro Bowl Games Thursday night in Orlando, Fla., at one point hitting six targets in a row during the "Passing the Test" event. Darnold's 39 points were second most of participants.
Darnold struggled hitting the five-point target the first go-around after nailing the six targets in a row, and he ultimately wasn't able to surpass the 44 points put up by Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Goff, however, got extra time as his teammate, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, answered trivia questions to give him a longer run. And Goff is ultimately Darnold's teammate with the NFC, which won the event as Goff's score was the best among competitors.
Darnold scored better than all AFC quarterbacks, who were led by Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson's 31 points.