Wentz and McCarthy both on injury report ahead of Thursday Chargers clash
Both of the Vikings' top two quarterbacks were listed on the team's injury report ahead of Thursday's Week 8 game in Los Angeles against the Chargers. However, with the players recovering from Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Eagles, there was no official practice held on Monday, so the released injury report is based on projections of what participation might have looked like.
J.J. McCarthy (Ankle) and Carson Wentz (left shoulder) were among four players listed as limited participants. Following the loss to the Eagles, Kevin O'Connell refused to tip his hand on who he was thinking of starting at QB in Los Angeles.
McCarthy hasn't played since a Week 2 loss to Atlanta, in which he suffered an high ankle sprain. He was listed as the team's emergency QB on Sunday. Wentz has filled in the following four weeks, going 2-2 as the starter.
These were the limited participants:
- QB J.J. McCarthy (Ankle)
- QB Carson Wentz (Left shoulder)
- OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (Neck)
- RB Zavier Scott (Wrist)
Andrew Van Ginkel continues to recover from a neck injury that has limited him to only a handful of snaps since Week 1. He was able to practice in the lead-up to the Eagles game but was listed as inactive on Sunday ahead of the game.
Elsewhere, FB C.J. Ham (hand) and T Brian O'Neill were listed as Did Not Practice the day after the loss to Philadelphia. Ham returned to the active roster ahead of the team's Week 5 game in London against the Browns after starting the season on injured reserve. O'Neill missed the Vikings' game against the Browns with a knee injury but was able to return following the bye and play against the Eagles.
Rookie guard Donovan Jackson also returned in Week 7 after missing the Vikings' two overseas game due to wrist surgery. He was listed on the team's Monday injury report as a full participant, as was defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (hip).
The Chargers have been devasted by the injury bug this season. Second-year tackle Joe Alt (ankle) was listed as limited as he continues to recover from an injury that has held him out since Week 4. Los Angeles listed two other lineman, Austin Deculus (ankle) and Trey Pipkens III (knee) as limited on Monday, the Chargers have just eight available lineman with three of those appearing on the injury report.
Safety Elijah Molden (thumb), who missed the Chargers' loss to the Colts on Sunday, was also listed as limited on Monday. Also concerning for the Chargers is that one of their two available running backs, Hassan Haskins (hamstring), was listed as Did Not Practice on Monday.