What are Vikings' options at cornerback? 5 players they could target
The Vikings made a big move on Wednesday to address their glaring need at wide receiver, parting with some real draft capital to bring franchise legend Adam Thielen home in a trade.
Now it might be time to address their other obvious need. They've got just four cornerbacks on their current 53-man roster: starters Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers, as well as reclamation project Jeff Okudah and second-year UDFA Dwight McGlothern. The depth and the floor of that room is a legitimate concern as Week 1 approaches.
Adding a cornerback maybe isn't a 100 percent requirement the way bringing in a receiver was. If Okudah can carry over his strong training camp into the season, the Vikings could have a quality top three. McGlothern is an ascending playmaker. Veteran Fabian Moreau was brought back as depth on the practice squad, which also has rookie Zemaiah Vaughn. Safety Josh Metellus plays a good bit of "big nickel," and special teams safety Tavierre Thomas can also play in the slot if needed.
But that's the optimistic outlook. Okudah is entering his sixth NFL season and has struggled mightily to stay healthy — and to play well when he's been on the field. McGlothern saw all of 20 defensive snaps last year. Moreau is a replacement-level journeyman. Vaughn doesn't appear to be ready. Cornerback is a critical position that requires depth, and the Vikings may not have enough of it.
That's why it still seems likely that an addition is coming. Here are five names to keep in mind:
Stephon Gilmore
One of the Vikings' starting corners from last year remains a free agent. Gilmore played 860 defensive snaps last season and was fine, if unspectacular. Out of the 92 corners who played at least 500 snaps during the regular season, his 63.9 PFF grade ranked 54th. He broke up nine passes, caught his 32nd career interception, and played good run defense. A five-time Pro Bowler and former defensive player of the year, Gilmore turns 35 in September, so the age cliff is a potential concern. If the Vikings sign him, he'd likely be starting over Okudah.
Shaq Griffin
Griffin, the Vikings' CB3 last year, was cut by the Seahawks this week. He could return to Seattle's practice squad, but Minnesota could also look to add him to its active roster. Griffin played nearly 600 snaps in 2024 and his PFF grade was just a tick better than Gilmore's, with a slightly better coverage grade and slightly worse run defense grade. The fact that he's five years younger than Gilmore might work in his favor.
Kendall Fuller
Another 30-year-old corner who is still out there is Fuller, who has played for Washington, Kansas City, and Miami over a nine-year career. He's started 109 games, including playoffs, and has recorded 17 interceptions and 86 total passes defended. Fuller had a better PFF grade last year than Griffin or Gilmore, and he's not far removed from a great 2020-23 run with Washington.
Mike Hilton
Hilton, who has been a high-quality slot corner for a long time, was cut by the Dolphins this week. The former Steelers and Bengals standout reportedly visited the Colts on Wednesday, so he may be close to signing elsewhere. Hilton would be a strong pickup for any team, even if he might not make a ton of sense for the Vikings, given that they like to use Murphy and Metellus at nickel.
Jalen Mills
Recently cut by the Texans, Mills would be an interesting option. He's played safety and corner throughout a nine-year career with the Eagles, Patriots, and Jets, starting 95 games. Mills could bring some versatility and playmaking chops to the Vikings' defense.
One big-name free agent corner who isn't currently an option is Asante Samuel Jr., who has dealt with significant health issues this offseason and will reportedly look to sign with a team for the second half of the season.