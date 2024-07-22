What Cam Akers signing with Texans means for Vikings' RB room
Former Vikings running back Cam Akers signed with the Houston Texans on Sunday evening after working out for them earlier in the day. The 25-year-old Akers, who is heading into his fifth NFL season, joins a loaded Texans offense and a running back room that already includes Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce. If he's recovered from his November Achilles injury, he'll likely be the RB3 for one of the AFC's top contenders.
A few weeks ago, a report indicated that the Vikings would be re-signing Akers if he passed a physical. That didn't happen, which either means the report was wrong or the physical was failed. For what it's worth, Akers — who previously recovered from an Achilles injury in just six months in 2021 — appeared to be moving well on his first day in Houston.
Akers not returning to Minnesota means the Vikings' RB3 spot is wide open as training camp gets underway this week. Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler are the clear-cut top two at that position, while the other backs on the roster are Myles Gaskin, Kene Nwangwu, and DeWayne McBride. Gaskin has by far the most experience of that trio — he was one of the Dolphins' primary running backs in 2020 and '21 — but he didn't have a single touch last season. Nwangwu, the Vikings' kick returner, has 33 offensive touches in three seasons. McBride was a seventh-round pick last year who spent his rookie season on the practice squad.
Akers would've been a nice fit as the Vikings' RB3, but the combination of Gaskin, Nwangwu, and McBride might be enough. Minnesota will obviously be hoping that the 29-year-old Jones can stay healthy all year as their starter, with Chandler likely being mixed in plenty as part of that plan. If the Vikings leave training camp unsatisfied with their depth at the position, they could always look to sign a veteran RB off the street or swing a trade for one.
Originally a second-round draft pick by the Rams in 2020, Akers was acquired by the Vikings in a trade last September. The deal involved conditional late-round draft picks that would've been swapped if he reached 500 yards from scrimmage last season, which didn't happen. Akers had 208 yards and a touchdown on 49 touches with the Vikings before getting hurt in Week 9. Earlier in the game where he got injured, he delivered a highlight-reel block that was his most impressive moment during his Minnesota tenure.
The Texans now have six former Vikings on their roster: Stefon Diggs, Danielle Hunter, Case Keenum, Akers, Kris Boyd, and Chris Reed.