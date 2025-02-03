What could the Vikings offer the Browns for Myles Garrett?
The Minnesota Vikings don't have roster holes to plug when it comes to edge rushers, but generational talents like Myles Garrett don't become available every day. It would be unwise for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to not at least pick up the phone and call his old boss in Cleveland, Andrew Berry, to see what's possible.
Garrett went public Monday with a statement saying he has requested a trade. The 29-year-old has 102.5 sacks in 117 career games and he's had at least 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons. He was the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year and he's been named a First Team All-Pro in four of the last six seasons. In the two seasons he didn't make the First Team, he was voted onto the Second Team.
What's it going to take to get him from Cleveland?
An anonymous general manager told Dianna Russini of The Athletic that it's probably going to cost a first-round pick and more. The GM suggested that a first-round pick and a second-round pick, or a first-rounder plus two third-round picks and a player, might get the job done.
The Vikings have the No. 24 pick in the first round this year along with two fifth-rounders. They have picks in the first, second and third rounds in 2026, 2027 and beyond, so they definitely have ammunition to meet the criteria mentioned by the anonymous GM.
Other teams also have draft capital and can probably dwarf Minnesota's offer, but the Vikings have a starting point to at least gauge Cleveland's interest. They could also throw in a young player like 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner, who would give the Browns a high-upside pass rusher coming off an admittedly quiet rookie season.
Garrett is under contract for two more years, carrying cap hits of $19.7 million and $20.3 million the next two seasons, respectively. The latest cap space estimates from Over The Cap's Jason Fitzgerald suggest the Vikings are working with about $58 million in 2025, which ranks seventh.
That's an important number to consider because it would drop under $40 million if the Vikings traded for Garrett. It's still a nice chunk of change to play with in free agency, but every penny counts when the Vikings are attempting to upgrade the interior offensive and defensive lines while also filling holes at cornerback, running back and possibly safety. Any team trading a major package for Garrett may also want to sign him to an extension, which would likely be in the $35-40 million range per year, to ensure he's around for more than two seasons.
It's probably a long shot, but Adofo-Mensah should pick up the phone and see what's possible. A trio of Garrett, Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel coming off the edge would give Minnesota three of the best pass rushers in the league.
Garrett tied with Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson for the NFL lead with 83 pressures in 2024. Greenard was second with 80, while Van Ginkel ranked 26th with 49. Garrett had 14 sacks, while Van Ginkel had 12 and Greenard finished with 11.
Again, Garrett to Minnesota is probably a long shot, but pipe dreams are much more possible when a team is building a roster around a quarterback on a rookie contract. That's exactly what the Vikings might be doing if they hand the keys to J.J. McCarthy in 2025.
