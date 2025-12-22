J.J. McCarthy to get MRI on right hand, status remains up in the air

After leaving Sunday's game against the Giants with a hand injury, J.J. McCarthy's x-rays came back negative, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, but they've reportedly decided to undergo further testing to determine the damage of the injury.

"J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings' starting quarterback, has been injured again. A frustrating injury-filled season for J.J. McCarthy. Seemed to be rolling along yesterday, injured his right hand, just didn't get rid of the ball quick enough, ended up leading to a scoop and score," NFL Insider Ian Rappaport reported on Monday.

From @GMFB: #Packers QB Jordan Love is in the concussion protocol, while Malik Willis also has a shoulder injury; #Vikings QB JJ McCarthy will have an MRI on his right hand; #Browns RB Quinshon Judkins faces a 4-5 month recovery. pic.twitter.com/SeBNmFNMYy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2025

"My understanding is that X-rays were negative, could have an MRI today to see what damage there is. Is it muscle? Is it ligimante? Is it simply a bruise? More information coming today."

With only two regular-season games on the schedule, the Vikings are out of the playoff race, but it seemed like a great opportunity for their young quarterback to get valuable experience against NFC North rivals Detroit and Green Bay at home. There seems to be initial optimism that McCarthy avoided a serious injury, based on the X-rays, but Minnesota is leaving no stone unturned.

"Apparently, it happened before his touchdown run," Kevin O'Connell said after the game. "I asked him if he was alright and he said he was. Then, when he went out for the next drive, that's when he seemed to have some discomfort there. So we'll evaluate it and make sure we find out what's going on there."

It will be a short week for the Vikings, which host the Lions on Christmas Day this Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CT. If there's even a little reason to think McCarthy could injure his hand more, it seems like an obvious choice to roll with Max Brosmer at starting quarterback.

"Quarterbacks hit their hands all the time, whether it's helmets or other defenders and things like that," O'Connell said. "It happened to me in college and I didn't even know I had a significant injury until the next time I took a snap."

McCarthy has had an up-and-down season, but there have been some encouraging signs over the last few weeks. Throwing him out there with any risk of further damage to his hand would seem completely unnecessary. This is a developing story with more information to follow throughout the week.

