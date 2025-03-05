Inside The Vikings

What the newest, reputable mock drafts think the Vikings will do

The Vikings are scheduled to go on the clock with the 24th pick in the draft.

Joe Nelson

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL Scouting Combine is done and over with and there's a refreshed view of how things could shake out in the April 24-26 NFL Draft. Here's what the mock drafts are saying the Minnesota Vikings could do with the No. 24 pick.

The Athletic: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT/G, Texas

"The projection of Banks moving to guard was never about size, it was more about his play style," writes Dane Brugler. "He has the tools to stay outside, but several teams see his best long-term position inside, which fits what the Vikings could be looking for with this pick."

ESPN: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barro
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (DB04) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordan Reid wrote that "Barron would project as an immediate starter. There isn't a secondary position that Barron hasn't played, too. He had a career-high five interceptions this past season, showing excellent ball skills and coverage instincts. Barron could have an instant impact in the slot or on the outside."

Pro Football Focus: Grey Zabel, OL, NDSU

Grey Zabe
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State University offensive lineman Grey Zabel (OL50) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"He tested like a good athlete at the combine, especially for a player transitioning to guard or center, and has the movement skills, core strength and footwork for the Vikings' zone blocking scheme," PFF says, noting that Minnesota will have to love a player at 24 to not trade back and accumulate picks.

33rd Team: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Maxwell Hairsto
Sep 21, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (1) runs onto the field before the game against the Ohio Bobcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"Hairston has savvy ball skills and runs like the wind," the write-up from 33rd Team's Kyle Crabb reads. "He's got quick feet and transitions, which allow him to trigger from off-coverage aggressively. That certainly feels like the makeup of a cornerback for Brian Flores' defensive scheme. Even if Minnesota returns Byron Murphy, Stephon Gilmore's expiring contract leaves a vacancy to be filled at cornerback."

CBS Sports: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Malaki Stark
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (DB50) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Put aside for the moment that Starks is an elite athlete who can line up anywhere in the secondary -- he's also one of the smartest players on the field who was a team leader from the moment he stepped on campus in Athens," CBS's Ryan Wilson said.

NFL.com: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

"Minnesota adds the buzziest cornerback coming out of the combine. Hairston lit up the track at Lucas Oil Stadium with a 4.28 40-yard dash," writes draft analyst Lance Zeirlein. Notably, he predicts Minneota to trade back three spots with the Ravens.

Yahoo! Sports: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Shavon Reve
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel (DB27) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

"Revel didn't work out in Indianapolis as he puts the final touches on his ACL recovery, but he measured well and 6-1 cornerbacks with long arms, big hands and his type of athleticism don't come around very often. He's a great chess piece for Brian Flores' defense," the report from Nate Tice and Charles McDonald says.

