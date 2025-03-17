Will free agent corner Jeff Okudah leave Vikings visit without signing?
- Okudah is visiting the Vikings on Monday.
- He was the third overall pick in the 2020 draft.
- The Vikings have reportedly "had their eyes on" Okudah.
We're into the second week of NFL free agency and while the rumors and buzz have died down after the initial rush, we're still on the lookout for news and rumors. The latest comes Monday morning with the Minnesota Vikings confirming that free agent cornerback Jeff Okudah is visiting.
This appears to be more than a basic visit of interest. Instead, Alec Lewis of The Athletic is reporting that the Vikings "have had their eyes on" Okudah for a while.
"Okudah has had an up-and-down beginning to his career since the Lions drafted him with the No. 3 pick in 2020. His man coverage ability and physicality would make for some fun matchups with Jefferson and Addison during training camp," Lewis wrote.
Injuries have prevented Okudah from maximizing his talent since being drafted third overall in 2020. Last season with the Houston Texans he missed nine games with a hip injury. He's played in 38 of a possible 68 games in his career.
The Vikings being attracted to players coming off injuries in 2024 is becoming a theme. They've already signed right guard Will Fries (broken tibia), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (torn triceps), and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (torn pectoral muscle), while also hosting wide receiver Rondale Moore (missed 2024 with a knee injury) on a free agent visit last week.