Will Reichard’s 62-yard kick sets Vikings record, one of longest in NFL history
It took one minute and 47 seconds for the Minnesota Vikings to go from leading the Bengals 17-3 to 34-3 at the half Sunday, with the exclamation point coming on Will Reichard's 62-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.
The 62-yard set a Vikings franchise record and is one of the longest field goals in NFL history.
The previous record-long kick was a 61-yarder by Greg Joseph in 2022. Before Joseph broke the record in 2022, the team record was 56 yards by Joseph (2022), Blair Walsh (2012) and Paul Edinger (2005).
Reichard hit from 51 yards in Week 2 against the Falcons and he hit a 59-yard try in Week 1 at Soldier Field.
Reichard's kick is tied for the fifth-longest in NFL history. The longest belongs to former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who hit a 66-yarder in 2021. A 65-yard field goal has never been made.
Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has twice connected from 64 yards, while Matt Prater has also made a kick from 64 yards.
Seven kickers have made a 63-yard field goal: Joey Slye (2024), Brett Maher (2019), Graham Gano (2018), David Akers (2012), Sebastian Janikowski (2011), Jason Elam (1998), Tom Dempsey (1970).
Joining Reichard as the only kickers to make a 62-yard attempt are Prater (twice), Harrison Butker, Maher (twice), Stephen Gostkowski, and Matt Bryant.
"We got a lot of pride to play for right now," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson at the half.