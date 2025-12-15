McCarthy makes a primetime statement as Vikings upset Cowboys on SNF

J.J. McCarthy sure looked like a future franchise quarterback on Sunday night.

For the first time in his career, McCarthy has put together back-to-back impressive performances. And for the first time all season, the Vikings have won two games in a row. McCarthy threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score, leading the Vikings to a 34-26 upset road win over the Cowboys in primetime.

In front of a national audience, McCarthy continued the momentum of last week's win over the Commanders and had himself a night. It started in less-than-ideal fashion when his first pass attempt of the evening was tipped at the line and deflected into the arms of Quinnen Williams for an interception. But the Vikings' young quarterback shook that play off with a smile and didn't seem to lose any confidence.

From that point on, outside of a missed throw every once in a while, McCarthy was fantastic. Late in the first quarter, he rolled to his left, flipped his hips, and rifled a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Nailor. On the ensuing series, he hit Jordan Addison for 58 yards on a go ball, then booted out on a quarterback keeper on 4th and goal and Griddy'd his way into the end zone. It was that moment, more than any other one, that suggested McCarthy's swagger was back.

The Vikings stalled out in the red zone later in the first half and went into the locker room tied at 17 with the Cowboys. And after a three-and-out on their first possession of the second half, McCarthy and the offense started rolling again. He picked up a couple chunks through the air on an eight-play, 73-yard drive that ended in a C.J. Ham rushing touchdown to put the Vikings up 24-23.

And after Brandon Aubrey's second missed field goal of the night, McCarthy followed a great lofted throw to Hockenson with a second touchdown connection with Nailor. The Vikings then stopped the Cowboys a yard short of the sticks on a fourth down play and sealed the deal on a late 53-yard field goal from stud kicker Will Reichard.

McCarthy finished the night 15 of 24 for a career-high 250 passing yards, 16 rushing yards, and the three touchdowns. His only turnover came on his first pass of the game, and he wasn't sacked once in the entire contest. It was a major statement from McCarthy, who is hoping to use the final stretch of this season to shake off a rough six-game start and convince the Vikings he should be their quarterback next year.

The Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day when the Bears beat the Browns. Losing this game would've helped their draft positioning. But nothing matters more than finding out if they have their guy at the most important position in the sport.

If McCarthy can keep stacking performances like this one, he'll have earned that title.

