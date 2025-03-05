Will Sam Darnold stay? Kevin O'Connell talks about Vikings' difficult decision
Balancing close relationships and the business side of the NFL is the hardest part of being a coach, according to Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell—and he's experiencing that challenge firsthand as the Sam Darnold situation unfolds.
While numerous reports indicate that both the Vikings and Darnold are interested in a contract extension, the reality is that bringing him back on a big deal would create a domino effect.
"There's no way to avoid the business side of the NFL," O'Connell said in a candid conversation with former NFL players Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth on the Fitz & Whit podcast.
"He's earned the right to be a free agent. What I mean by that is, I never earned the right to be a free agent, to be somebody that multiple teams are vying for. That’s a good thing. Less than a year ago, I remember Sam was a free agent, and we were able to bring him to Minnesota on a one-year deal with a vision for him. And the outcome of that vision is exactly where we are now. People think Sam Darnold can play quarterback in the NFL, and they should—because over the course of a long season, he showed he’s capable of reaching his truest potential."
If the Vikings re-sign Darnold, it would take at least another year off J.J. McCarthy's rookie contract while eating up valuable cap space—resources Minnesota could use to strengthen other positions of need in an offseason where they have limited draft capital. As O'Connell noted, there are "a lot of layers" to the Darnold decision.
"One move might affect another position. Sam's decision might be about things that are important to him, and vice versa for the organization. We're absolutely fired up about J.J. McCarthy. There’s a reason why, after a long, extensive process, we decided to make him a Minnesota Viking. I’m fired up about J.J.'s future and where he’s at, even after a really unfortunate injury. The guy gets hurt—but after his performance in that first preseason game, he confirmed a lot of what I had hoped to see from him," O'Connell said.
"There’s still a lot to be determined with Sam. But one thing he knows is that my communication with him is going to remain steadfast and consistent. I want what’s best for Sam, and I want what’s best for the Minnesota Vikings to win games. I look forward to seeing how all this plays out."
A close bond defined by a special moment
After beating the Packers 27-25 on Dec. 29—a victory that improved the Vikings to 14-2 and kept their NFC North title and No. 1 seed hopes alive—Darnold was showered with water bottles and lifted onto his teammates’ shoulders. The moment went viral, and it was a special one for O'Connell.
"What I was thinking about in that moment was the first time I sat down in my office with Sam. You're trying to portray a vision for a player, and I told him, 'This is going to be a daily journey we take together. I'm going to be in this with you every step of the way. Some days will remind us why we do this, and some days will be hard—but we’ll grow from them.' That held true for Sam’s entire journey this year," O'Connell explained.
"That moment was for all the guys who have been told, ‘You can't. You never will. Move on. Do something else. Start coaching,’" he continued.
"It didn’t end the way we wanted, by any stretch. But there's a lot that can be taken from it—not just for Sam, but for every quarterback on our team or any team. The journey is up to you. It’s up to you to do everything in your power, to leave no stone unturned, to leave no excuses in the end. And no matter what, there’s always going to be someone out there supporting you."
Whether Darnold reunites with Minnesota or finds a new team in free agency, one thing is clear: The bond between him and O'Connell will last a lifetime.