Will Vikings have interest in recently-released cornerback Jack Jones?
The Raiders are expected to officially release cornerback Jack Jones on Monday after failing to find a trade partner for him, according to multiple reports. Will the Vikings have interest in adding the talented 27-year-old to their roster?
This is a notable one to follow because of the Vikings' previous pursuit of Jones. When he was let go by the Patriots in November 2023, Minnesota reportedly put in a waiver claim for him, but the Raiders had higher priority. If Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Brian Flores are still fond of Jones two years later, they could potentially bring him in to add more competition to their cornerback room. Because he was released, he wouldn't have any chance of negatively impacting the compensatory pick formula.
Jones was originally a fourth-round pick by New England in the 2022 draft. He has multiple interceptions in all three seasons of his career, and incredibly, he's returned four of his seven career picks for touchdowns. Jones started 16 games for Las Vegas last season and had 16 passes defended, three INTs, and three tackles for loss. However, after earning strong PFF grades in a rotational role in his first two NFL seasons, his 53.9 grade last year ranked 83rd out of the 92 corners who played at least 500 snaps during the 2024 regular season.
Jones is a proven playmaker who, as mentioned, graded well in his first two seasons. Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings have played against him twice in regular season games, and they saw him pick off a J.J. McCarthy pass in last year's preseason opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. They're undoubtedly aware of his talent.
But there are some possible concerns that would come with signing Jones, who is now going to be cut by a second team before his fourth season begins. On the field, PFF charged him with ten touchdowns allowed (tied for the most in the NFL) and 15 missed tackles last season. He's also had some legal issues and off-the-field controversies during his career, including a June 2023 arrest for having two guns in his carry-on baggage at an airport.
The Vikings will have to decide if the upside outweighs the risk when it comes to Jones. And as with any player, it'll depend on what his market looks like and how much the Vikings might be willing to spend if they are interested in signing him.
Currently, Minnesota's cornerback room features projected starters Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers, as well as players like Mekhi Blackmon, Jeff Okudah, Tavierre Thomas, and Dwight McGlothern. It's an intriguing room, but also an area where they could look to make further additions, whether in free agency or in the draft.
Because of the Vikings' previous interest in his abilities, Jones certainly qualifies as a name to keep in mind moving forward.