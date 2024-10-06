'World class' defense of Brian Flores has another big day in win over Jets
Jonathan Greenard could tell during organized team activities that this Vikings defense had a little something special.
Greenard, a five-year NFL veteran who signed a four-year deal with the Vikings this offseason, said in years past, he's been at OTAs when some players haven't shown up. Others might attend but are simply going through the motions.
That was far from the case when Greenard showed up to his first OTAs with the Vikings.
"Man, them guys in there working, and I'm right there with them," Greenard said. "And it's like, 'Y'all for real about this.'"
Five weeks into the season, the Vikings are 5-0 and winning largely behind Brian Flores' defense, which put together yet another strong showing in Sunday's 23-17 victory over the New York Jets. It's become routine at this point. Every week, Flores' schemes frustrated the opposing quarterback. Aaron Rodgers, who threw three picks, was just the latest victim.
The Vikings held the Jets to just 254 yards of total offense. The Vikings forced three turnovers — all Rodgers interceptions — and recorded three sacks, and the Jets were only able to convert on 5-of-17 third downs.
That's just what the Vikings defense has been doing this season.
Through five weeks, the Vikings have forced 13 turnovers. They've racked up 20 sacks. Opponents are converting on third down on just a 31% clip. The Vikings have scored game-changing defensive touchdowns. It's clearly a special unit.
"So much respect for (Flores)," O'Connell said after Sunday's win. "He's leading that defense at a world-class level and really impacting our organization and how we play and how we win."
For linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, this season was a reunion with Flores, who was Van Ginkel's head coach in Miami from 2019-21. The Vikings signed Van Ginkel to a two-year deal this offseason, and Van Ginkel has already made a huge impact. He had a pick-6 in the season-opening win over the New York Giants and he got his second of the season in Sunday's win over the Jets, taking a pass from Rodgers 63 yards to the house to give the Vikings a 10-0 first-quarter lead.
"He holds us to a high standard, and he puts us in a position to make plays and allows us to play fast, physical and play at a high level," Van Ginkel said of Flores. " And just the way he works, the way that he kind of leads the room and just gives us confidence to play fast and go out there and anticipate and make plays. He keeps talking about this thing called joy and just love playing it. We're ultimately playing a kids' game, and if you're not enjoying this, you're not in the right sport or job."
On Sunday, the game's outcome came down to Flores' defense. With the Vikings leading 23-17 with just over three minutes to play, the Jets had a chance to drive down and score a game-winning touchdown. But their 10-play, 44-yard drive ultimately stalled when Stephon Gilmore intercepted Rodgers' pass intended for Mike Williams on the right sideline.
It was the first interception of the season for Gilmore, who the Vikings signed just before the season to be their No. 1 cornerback. Safety Cam Bynum, who had an interception of his own during the first half of Sunday's game, said they were telling Gilmore on the sidelines that it was due time for his first pick.
"He was the last starting DB to have a pick, so we were, not making fun of him, we're like, 'Come on, you gotta get it today, this is your one,'" Bynum said. "But to have a game-winner, and especially at a time where, you know, it's GOAT on GOAT. Aaron Rodgers versus Gilly. I don't think you should test people like that. I don't care what type of game you had at the beginning, to have the guys to throw it to Gilly in the clutch is, that's pretty risky. He showed why he's one of the greatest."
After five weeks, it's clear the Vikings have the right defensive players and personnel. It's clear they're taking advantage of any and every opportunity. And it's clear they're running the right schemes with the right man in Flores running the ship.