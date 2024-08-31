Year 3 is a critical one for Vikings RG Ed Ingram
Year three is often make or break time for highly-drafted young players who haven't really emerged over their first two seasons. That feels like the case for Vikings right guard Ed Ingram in 2024.
With Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth Jr. gone, Ingram is the highest-drafted player remaining from the Vikings' unsightly 2022 draft class. The 59th overall pick out of LSU has started 33 games over the last two seasons, but the results haven't been particularly impressive. He led all offensive linemen in pressures allowed (per PFF) during a rookie season that was a disaster from a pass protection standpoint. Last year, Ingram improved to mediocre as a pass blocker, though he remained in the top 20 in total pressures allowed.
Ingram has been an asset for the Vikings in the running game at times, and he certainly has the power to hold up against NFL defensive tackles in pass pro. It's all about his technique and consistency, which have been lacking since he was drafted.
Heading into 2024, Ingram remains the Vikings' starter at RG. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who picked him two years ago, has high hopes for the 25-year-old this season.
"Ed has been a solid player for us," Adofo-Mensah said this week. "That sport, in my personnel group, we talk about counting balls and strikes. It's a consistency position. They only call the O-line's name when something bad happens, right? So, you want to be at a place where you're consistent for your teammates and showing up and different things like that, and we expect that from Ed."
"I love his character," he continued. "I know he was here working hard this offseason. We're going to keep giving Ed chances to be the Ed we want him to be because he sets a tone in the run game. He's somebody we want on the field for us. I'm excited to see how he comes out this season."
It would be big for the Vikings' offensive line, as a collective unit, if Ingram can take another leap forward in his third season. Some reliability at that spot would be big as the Vikings break in new starter Blake Brandel at left guard. But if Ingram struggles, he's not guaranteed to hold onto the job. Veteran Dalton Risner moved from LG to RG this offseason and looms as a potential option if he's able to get healthy. Risner (back) is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 5.