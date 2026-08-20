2 Winners & 2 Losers from Vikings-Ravens First Joint Practice: Surprise WR continues to impress

EAGAN, MN — Wednesday’s joint practice against the Ravens was a wild ride for the Vikings. The offense struggled to find its footing for the majority of the day as the Baltimore defense largely dictated the action. On the bright side, the same was true on the other practice field as the Vikings defense went after Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense.

Tracking standout players between two 90-man NFL rosters in simultaneous action is quite the challenge. But even with the chaos, a few names stood out repeatedly through the afternoon—some for positive reasons, others not so much. Here’s who walked away happy on Wednesday and who’s looking forward to redeeming themselves on Thursday.

Winner: Dallas Turner

On a day that featured Justin Jefferson, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Kyler Murray and Kyle Hamilton on the same field, no performance was more impactful than Dallas Turner’s. Turner had multiple plays where he generated pressure on Jackson and would have had several sacks in game action.

Turner’s motor and effort shine as he moves all over the field. While the 23-year-old will face some strong adjustments as a full-time starter in 2026, there’s plenty for fans to be excited about with the young pass-rusher.

Losers: Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy (until 2-minute drills)

The Vikings’ QB1 and 2 are paired together today after rocky performances against the Ravens defense. Both QBs had a few solid throws throughout the day, but the majority of their afternoon was far from ideal. Bilhal Kone picked off Murray; McCarthy fumbled the ball in the pocket without being touched on one play; and both QBs missed throws they should have made.

The throw from Murray to Jefferson via the Vikings on Instagram https://t.co/a3kb7Q8LyB pic.twitter.com/rkEyFpvKlS — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) August 19, 2026

Luckily, when two-minute drills started, both guys decided to take turns being prime Peyton Manning, throwing impressive game-winning daggers downfield. Murray hit Justin Jefferson in stride while McCarthy hit Myles Price in between two defenders for what was his best throw of camp. I’m sure both Murray and McCarthy will be looking to build off the positive momentum tomorrow.

The throw from McCarthy to Price via the Vikings on Instagram: https://t.co/g64amvWcrr pic.twitter.com/heX0Ed0NGn — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) August 19, 2026

Winner: Myles Price

Sorry, Tai Felton, but Myles Price is rapidly stealing your thunder as the breakout receiver at Vikings’ camp. Price has been on an unstoppable run the last few weeks, proving to every observer that he is far more than just a kick and punt returner.

Price’s impressive camp carried over to the Vikings’ first preseason game last Saturday as he brought in an impressive diving one-handed grab for the team’s only TD of the game. Today, the impressive showing continued.

Price not only brought in the aforementioned drill-ending TD from McCarthy, but also this impressive 1-on-1 snag against Ravens CB Keyon Martin:

JJ McCarthy puts it on the money for WR Myles Price 🎯 pic.twitter.com/vbIzKiZCiS — GOAT Farm Network (@GOATfarmmedia) August 19, 2026

Price is clearing a path for himself to get a real opportunity with the offense in the regular season, even in an already crowded room. The next two weeks will be crucial for him and Felton to battle it out for the WR4 spot.

Loser: Demond Claiborne

It seems like Demond Claiborne is hopping all over these lists daily, and that’s really the best way to summarize his camp so far.

Let me be clear: Claiborne is every bit as fast and explosive as the Vikings had hoped when they took a sixth-round swing at the Wake Forest RB. But man, his ball security is a concern. While this has come up several times through camp, today really showcased how detrimental it could ultimately be.

During one 11-on-11 period with the second-team unit, Claiborne had a nice run for just over 15 yards. A few plays later, a similar run ended with a brutal fumble that was recovered by the swarming Ravens defense. The team has made it clear it sees a role for Claiborne, and it's easy to understand why when you see his speed in person. But none of his explosive potential will matter if he can’t hold on to the football.

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