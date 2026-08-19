5 Vikings With Soaring Stocks Are Flipping the Depth Chart at Training Camp (Including Myles Price)

Although many fans point to the preseason and training camp as being "meaningless football" to them, the players on the field have so much at stake. Roster spots, playing time, and even livelihoods are at stake during this time of the year.

Competition and pressure can bring out the best in some players, while others crumble under the coaches' microscopes. Those Vikings who become diamonds under the pressure are the ones that head coach Kevin O'Connell is most likely to move up the depth chart.

Five Vikings are making the most of their opportunities heading into the season. Those individuals are not only making their case for the roster but could force the team to give them more playing time than it initially planned.

5. Chuck Demmings, CB

The best story to come out of training camp for the Vikings this season is the emergence of defensive back Charles "Chuck" Demmings.

The amount of praise he has received for Demmings's coverage skills, as well as his athleticism and work ethic, has made him a player on the rise to watch closely. He has worked his way from being a small-school prospect whom Minnesota took in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft to a player who could end up being a potential starter in the next few years.

The sky appears to be the limit for Demmings, who's done everything asked of him in training camp—including defending Justin Jefferson.

4. Demond Claiborne, RB

Unlike Demmings, the Vikings had a plan for Demond Claiborne when they took him in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Demond Claiborne's role in the preseason opener vs. the Giants gave some indication about how the Vikings view the first-year RB. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Wake Forest running back opened eyes in training camp with his speed and athleticism. Minnesota used him a ton in their first preseason game, as he rushed the ball a team-leading 12 times against the Giants, which bodes well for his future with the Purple and Gold. Zavier Scott, Caliborne's main competition for the RB3 job, only had two carries for six yards in the exhibition win.

3. Myles Price, WR

Although he flashed his potential in the past, Myles Price was always a secondary thought for Vikings fabs. This isn't an insult when you consider all of the big names that Minnesota has to catch the football.

Price has put together a solid camp and paired that with an impressive performance in Saturday's preseason game against the Giants, leading the team in catches (4) and receiving yards (51) while also scoring the Vikings' only touchdown on the day—a one-handed feat, at that.

.@Vikings WR Myles Price with the gorgeous one-hander in the end zone 🔥



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/eJNwJzB8Vm — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026

This is truly a case where a player is making the most of the opportunities presented to him.

2. Joe Huber, OL

The offensive line was a major issue for the Vikings last season. Injuries decimated the unit, and the lack of depth at several spots made it a liability for the team.

During training camp, Joe Huber stepped up to be the primary backup at either guard position and started taking reps at center to increase his value even more. Versatility is an asset that is hard to ignore, and Huber's ability to play any spot on the interior of the offensive line should make him a lock for the roster this season.

1. Tai Felton, WR

As a rookie last year, Tai Felton didn't get many opportunities during the regular season to make plays. He was limited to 46 offensive snaps over 17 games, resulting in three catches for 25 receiving yards without a touchdown.

As part of an inconsistent offensive unit in 2025, fans have to hope that things will look better this season. Felton has a lot of competition in the Vikings' wide receiver room, but he is making the most of training camp to give himself the best chance to be a contributor this season. Continuing his solid offseason could see him slot in as Minnesota's WR4 behind Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings.

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