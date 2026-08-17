Demond Claiborne's Outlook Could Skyrocket After Role in Vikings' Win vs. Giants

The Vikings opened up their 2026 preseason slate with a win over the Giants on Saturday afternoon. The 13-10 victory itself may not mean much since it is exhibition play, but it meant a lot to many of the Vikings players hoping to impress the coaches.

Coming into the game, one player to keep a close eye on was rookie running back Demond Claiborne. A sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Claiborne showcased his speed and athleticism, making him an interesting young talent to monitor behind veterans Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason.

Although Claiborne's stat line from Week 1 of the preseason won't blow anyone's mind, there is enough evidence from the game to feel like the 5-foot-10, 188-pound rusher is already expected to be an important piece for the team moving forward.

All signs from the preseason opener indicate the Vikings have high expectations for Demond Claiborne

Against the Giants, Claiborne had 12 rushing attempts and gained 34 yards. His 2.8 yards per carry isn't very impressive, but it's the fact that the Vikings gave him a dozen rushing attempts is impressive.

Even if he didn't run wild over the Giants, Demond Claiborne's usage in the preseason opener speaks volumes about how the Vikings view him. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To put things in perspective, Jones, Mason and Jermar Jefferson had three carries each, while Zavier Scott had two. This massive imbalance in touches can't go unnoticed.

Claiborne is an interesting weapon offensively. His speed and acceleration offer a different skillset than Jones, a pass-catching specialist and all-around back, and Mason, a bruising inside back. The rookie rusher is an ideal change-of-pace player and would open up the playbook to allow more creativity when running the football. That contrast from the other running backs could see him stealing offensive snaps when a defense is slower or worn down.

But it wasn't only on offense that Claiborne made an impact. The Vikings' rookie handled two kickoff returns, which he took back for 50 total yards, including one return for 28 yards. His ability to contribute on special teams only adds to his value.

Claiborne's speed and acceleration are weapons as a return specialist, but he could also be an ideal candidate to be a gunner on special teams coverage units as well. Many great Vikings players got their start contributing on special teams, and Minnesota would be silly not to get as much value out of their rookie running back as possible.

Demond Claiborne's speed and versatility open the door for how the Vikings can use him. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels safe to say that Claiborne is no longer a fringe player to watch when it comes to the 53-man roster for Minnesota. Head coach Kevin O'Connell appears to be searching for ways to get the 22-year-old Wake Forest product on the football field.

Claiborne's rise for the Vikings should put the rest of the team's running backs on notice. The rookie could cut into the snaps for the players above him on the depth chart. Meanwhile, the players who are looking to ascend the ranks of the position and earn a spot on the roster or practice squad now face a bigger mountain to climb after seeing what the franchise did with the dynamic young halfback during the team's Week 1 preseason victory over the Giants.

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