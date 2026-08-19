Everything I Saw From Vikings' 1st Joint Practice vs. Ravens (8/19): Dallas Turner Is Ready for the Spotlight

EAGAN, MN — Wednesday and Thursday of this week represent what many see as the most significant part of training camp, as the Vikings host the Ravens for two joint practices before matching up for a preseason bout on Saturday. In reality, this is the rare case where practice carries significantly more weight than the game, especially considering many starters won’t even sniff the field this weekend.

The two purple powerhouses took the field on Wednesday for a unique opportunity: plan and prepare for specific game situations with the help of an opponent looking to do the same. The teams alternated through 1-on-1 wide receiver vs. defensive back reps, 7-on-7 work, and 11-on-11 work, including a late-game situational to end the day.

Here’s what stood out on both sides of the ball for the Vikings at Wednesday’s joint practice:

Vikings' offense can show up when it matters most

If you’re looking for a QB who “won” the day between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy, neither really did enough to inspire optimism for the majority of the day. Murray threw multiple passes short of their intended target. Both QBs had throws that would have likely been picked in a real game, and McCarthy had an inexplicable fumble during a drop-back. The day was messy, to say the least, for the QBs.

Claiborne shines

Rookie running back Demond Claiborne had an impressive run for just over 15 yards and looked like he was about to pull off another similar run a few plays later before fumbling once he made it past the line of scrimmage. Claiborne’s speed is impressive, but ball security issues may prevent him from being more than a special-usage back.

Passing offense shows promise

On the bright side, the offense looked much improved in situational drills to end the day. The offense was down five with about a minute on the clock, and both Murray and McCarthy made impressive scoring throws to Justin Jefferson and Myles Price, respectively.

BOMB from Kyler to Jefferson for a TD and the Griddy. pic.twitter.com/X9S98oKmvw — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) August 19, 2026

Context tells us that offenses typically struggle to start joint work. Heck, just look back at Sam Darnold against the Browns in 2024. So there’s no need to hit the panic button just yet. If anything, the offense’s end of the day is plenty to build on for tomorrow.

Even the Ravens can’t fly against Flores

Vikings Defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his defense did not give Lamar Jackson and the Ravens a warm welcome to the North Star State. The defense absolutely dominated for much of the day, and two players stood out in particular.

Dallas Turner, Elijah Williams steal the spotlight

Third-year outside linebacker Dallas Turner had himself a day. Turner likely would have finished with at least 3 sacks if he'd been allowed to connect, and he was involved in multiple plays all over the field. All eyes are fixated on the 23-year-old as he steps in to replace Jonathan Greenard, whom the team traded during the draft. If today was any indication, he’s ready for the spotlight.

Defensive lineman Elijah Williams also had multiple tackles for loss and even dropped into coverage (h/t: Tyler Forness)

The second-year big man is an intriguing prospect on the defensive interior who keeps building a case to make the team’s final 53-man roster.

Even though the offense started with some wild inconsistency, their ending to the day, along with the defense’s dominance, is enough to spark excitement for what this team is capable of, especially against such a prestigious opponent. We’ll see what Thursday’s joint practice holds.

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