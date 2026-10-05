3 Free Agents Vikings Must Call Immediately With Donovan Jackson's Season Officially Over

The Minnesota Vikings might be undefeated, but their perfect start to the season hasn't been without obstacles. The Purple and Gold have been plagued by injuries at key positions throughout the early part of the 2026 campaign, a trend that continued into Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins, which saw starting offensive linemen Donovan Jackson (knee) and Christian Darrisaw (concussion) leave due to injury.

Unfortunately, the initial updates regarding the duo's situation are far from promising. Although a return for Darrisaw isn't out of the question as he enters concussion protocol, Vikings fans have officially seen the last of Jackson in 2026, with head coach Kevin O'Connell confirming that the starting left guard tore his meniscus and will miss the rest of the season (h/t The Athletic's Alec Lewis).

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell says LG Donovan Jackson has a meniscus tear. Will have surgery and likely done for the season, per KOC. A brutal, brutal one. https://t.co/LLtJVzFa10 — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) October 5, 2026

A healthy offensive line is all Vikings fans wanted this season, only for that dream to come true for a mere three games. Hopefully, Darrisaw returns soon, but that doesn't change the fact that Jackson is done for the year. The former 2025 first-rounder showed progress before suffering his fate, registering 61.0 offense, 60.1 run-block, and 77.2 pass-block grades on Pro Football Focus—all improvements from his rookie numbers.

These 3 OGs should be on the Vikings' radar post-Donovan Jackson injury

For now, Joe Huber appears to be in line to take over LG1 duties, but that doesn't mean that Minnesota is satisfied with the left side of the interior. The Vikings might want to explore the remaining free-agent options for potential reinforcements, especially since their upcoming Week 6 bye gives a great opportunity to integrate any new faces before resuming the schedule.

That said, here are three free-agent offensive guards that the Vikings need to contact immediately.

1. James Daniels

If the Vikings want to sign an experienced reinforcement candidate, former Chicago Bears guard James Daniels could be their guy.

The 2026 campaign marks Daniels's ninth NFL season, having played 91 regular-season games (85 starts) and a pair of postseason appearances with Chicago. Injuries have limited the 29-year-old veteran to only five appearances in the two previous seasons. But when the options are limited this far into the season, the Vikings have no choice but to consider every option.

Even if his healthiest days are behind him, Daniels actually looked fairly decent in four appearances with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. He played to an impressive 92.5 run-block grade on PFF and even went 105 passing downs while allowing just one pressure. Granted, all that action came at right guard (where he's spent most of his last few seasons), but it's worth highlighting that he played LG for most of his Bears run.

Given his familiarity with the NFC North, the Vikings should at least consider making contact with Daniels.

2. Alex Cappa

Another well-traveled veteran, Alex Cappa, is still available after playing 119 regular-season games (104 starts) between the Buccaneers, Bengals, and, most recently, the Raiders. Beyond that, the 31-year-old blocker has a trio of playoff games under his belt, including starting in the Wild Card during Tampa Bay's run to Super Bowl LV.

Alex Cappa is another free agent OG who should be on the Vikings' radar. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cappa's best days are probably behind him, but that doesn't mean there isn't any juice left in the tank. Even though his 53.0 run-block and 57.6 pass-protection grades with the Raiders last year aren't mind-blowing, it's worth noting that Cappa averaged 59.6 and 64.2 grades, respectively, in his final seven games, showing he improved as time went on.

Cappa doesn't play left guard, but he did play a career-high 347 center snaps with the Raiders. His potential arrival would allow the Vikings to move Blake Brandel back to left guard, where he's a better fit, while Cappa handles center duties until at least third-year C Michael Jurgens returns from injured reserve.

3. Cordell Volson

Fifth-year guard Cordell Volson is a proven winner, through and through.

The 28-year-old free agent spent parts of six seasons at North Dakota State, taking home four FCS national championships and making three All-MVFC first teams. Much to his dismay, Volson's career was paused when he missed the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury. But he's since earned opportunities with the Titans and Packers in 2026, most recently being released from the latter's practice squad last month.

That said, Volson showed more than enough promise during the latest preseason to warrant a call from Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley. Despite appearing in the Titans' preseason opener, Volson impressed with a solid 80.2 run-block grade across a whopping 73 offensive snaps, per PFF. Although that success came on the right side of the interior, he's played LG for the majority of his NFL career.

And who knows? Perhaps knowing he'll potentially get a chance to prove the Packers wrong in person (Week 10), Volson might be more motivated to step up and give the Vikings what they need during Jackson's absence.

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