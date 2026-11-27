The Minnesota Vikings' offensive line has had an up-and-down season. At times, they look like a capable unit in both run blocking and pass protection. At other times, they struggle to block opposing defenders. Minnesota allows fewer quarterback pressures per snap than average, ranking 12th at 29.8%. They also rank 13th in sacks allowed, giving up 27 in 10 games this season.

On Wednesday, Pro Football Focus ranked every offensive line based on grades and put extra weight on pass blocking. The Vikings were ranked 19th, and the report noted an injury to starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Against the 49ers, he had an 89.8 PFF pass-blocking grade and didn't allow a pressure on 28 pass-blocking snaps. Darrisaw's backup, Ryan Van Demark, didn't fare well in his place. His 21.2 PFF pass-blocking grade was fueled by allowing three pressures on 19 pass-blocking snaps.

Darrisaw has not practiced yet this week and is on the team's injury report with a shoulder issue. If he can't play, Van Demark would be expected to start in his place, but head coach Kevin O'Connell should consider getting rookie offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan some snaps at left tackle.

Christian Darrisaw injury should over the door for Caleb Tiernan

Minnesota is already starting guard Joe Huber at left guard after the season-ending torn meniscus of Donovan Jackson in Week 4. Although Huber has held up well, having another new starter next to him could make things difficult.

Van Demark has a 47.1 PFF grade this season and a pass-blocking grade of 34.7. If he is forced to start, the purple and gold will want to give him as much help as possible. On the other hand, Tiernan has a 59.9 PFF grade with a 75.7 pass-blocking grade.

Although Tiernan has only played 14 offensive snaps this season, the small sample size looks good for Minnesota's third-round draft pick. He has not allowed a single pressure or sack but has been flagged for one penalty.

It is understandable why Demark is above Tiernan on the depth chart. The fourth-year offensive lineman signed a one-year, $4.27 million contract to be a solid swing tackle for the Vikings. However, experience and a healthy contract shouldn't put a player on the field.

If Tiernan has a solid week of practice leading up to Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and Darrisaw is ruled out, the team should consider at least splitting snaps between Van Demark and Tiernan to give the rookie some more experience and get a bigger sample size of his potential.

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