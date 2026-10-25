Another Colts Playmaker Is Worth Vikings' Attention for a Potential Trade This Weekend

The Indianapolis Colts play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and a lot is on the line heading into this game. The Purple and Gold are undefeated through their first five games and hope to keep that winning streak alive after their Week 6 bye.

While the Vikings are 5-0, the Colts are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans that led to general manager Chris Ballard being relieved of his duties. Now, Indianapolis will likely look to rebuild the franchise under a new leader's vision.

Ed Dodds has been named the interim general manager of the Vikings' opponent this weekend. It is his job to prepare the Colts for when the franchise hires a new leader in the front office. Until then, the team could look to acquire draft picks ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

The Vikings should keep an eye on wide receiver Josh Downs during their Week 7 matchup

While Vikings fans are daydreaming about acquiring All-Pro players like running back Jonathan Taylor or offensive lineman Quenton Nelson, a more likely trade target for Minnesota is wide receiver Josh Downs.

Downs was a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former North Carolina standout has played in 53 games for the Colts, starting 32. As a pro, he has caught 222 passes for 2,429 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Minnesota is still waiting to get production from free agent signing Jauan Jennings, who has struggled to be an offensive asset this season. He has caught only two passes for nine yards as the team's WR3 while playing 201 offensive snaps.

On the other hand, Downs has played 332 offensive snaps this season and has 24 receptions for 289 yards despite the inconsistent quarterback play from the Colts this year. Daniel Jones is making it tough for any pass-catcher to have a good season, completing only 59.6 percent of his passes for 1,290 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Acquiring Downs in a trade would cost significantly less than Taylor or Nelson and could have a major effect on Minnesota's offense. Downs is in the final year of his rookie deal, making him a free agent in the offseason. The Vikings are ranked 29th in the NFL in passing yards per game (167) and could use someone to take pressure off Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.

Nonetheless, when the Colts take on the Vikings on Sunday, Minnesota general manager Nolan Teasley needs to keep an eye on the 25-year-old wide receiver to evaluate his potential fit in a Kyler Murray-led offense that desperately needs a competent WR3.

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