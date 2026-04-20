As Draft Week Arrives, Harrison Smith's 2026 Plans Remain Unknown

NFL draft week has arrived, and still there's no clarity on the 2026 plans of franchise great Harrison Smith. The assumption has been that Smith is retiring, but no official announcement has been made. Whether or not he plans on playing one more season would seem to be somewhat useful information for Vikings leadership as they head into the three days of the draft this weekend.

Maybe Rob Brzezinski and Kevin O'Connell already have a pretty good sense of which way Smith is leaning. Maybe they don't. And ultimately, one more possible season from a 37-year-old safety shouldn't have a substantial impact on the Vikings' draft plans, which are about building for this year and beyond.

To some degree, though, a team's current roster outlook matters when making draft decisions. And for 2026 only, safety would feel like a less-pressing need if the Vikings' room again includes Smith alongside Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, and Jay Ward.

If Smith decides to play another season, the Vikings would likely feel more comfortable waiting to add a developmental safety on Day 3. If he is hanging up the cleats, that position probably needs to be addressed in the top 100 picks, if not the top 50.

The most recent public update on the Smith front came in March, when he was released in a purely procedural move. Reports at the time indicated that the move had nothing to do with Smith's decision on his future, and that the team would welcome him back if he chooses to return.

Kevin O'Connell and Harrison Smith | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

It's notable that Smith has waited this long to make an announcement, one way or the other. He's been deciding on his future on a year-by-year basis for a few years now, but this is the longest he's waited to make the call. Last year, it was March 12 when news broke that Smith was returning on a reworked deal. In 2024, that news came on March 13. In 2023, his contract situation was resolved on March 16.

A decision is typically made when free agency rolls around. This time, the uncertainty has lingered into draft week and the start of the Vikings' voluntary offseason program.

Speculatively, it certainly feels like there's at least a chance Smith decides to play a 15th NFL season. If his mind was mind up on retiring, you'd think that announcement might have already come. The Vikings can make a pretty compelling case to Smith that they have a good shot at getting back to the postseason with Kyler Murray at quarterback.

O'Connell, Brzezinski, and "select players" are set to speak to media members on Monday around midday, so we'll see if those press conferences reveal anything about Smith's plans.