As NFL Draft Week Begins, Kenyon Sadiq-Vikings Buzz Roars

If the Vikings are planning to take the best player available when it's their turn to pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, then Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq could be wearing purple and gold in the very near future.

Sadiq is an athletic specimen and the consensus best tight end in the 2026 draft class. With T.J. Hockenson in the final year of his contract, the Vikings are going to need a tight end to assume the No. 1 job. Perhaps that's why there is so much Sadiq steam connected to Minnesota on the Monday before the first round arrives later this week.

"The two names I’ve heard for Minnesota are both Ducks—Sadiq and his Oregon teammate Dillon Thieneman, who’d be a logical successor to Vikings legend Harrison Smith at safety," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported. "I’d also say defensive tackle is a possibility, though I’m not sure, depending on how Clemson’s Peter Woods is viewed, that the value matches up at 18 for Minnesota."

Meanwhile, Todd McShay reported Monday that he's hearing a ton of buzz about Thieneman, and that "usually indicates a player is going to go higher than people think they will." He thinks Thieneman could go as early as No. 12 to Dallas.

Coincidentally, ESPN's Jordan Reid has Thieneman going 12th to the Cowboys in the mock draft that he released on Monday. In that same mock, Reid has the Vikings selecting Sadiq.

"Tight end isn't the Vikings' biggest need -- those would be safety and defensive tackle -- but Thieneman is off the board as a possible Harrison Smith replacement and there isn't a defensive tackle worth taking at this point of the draft. Sadiq is a speedy (4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash) receiving tight end whom Minnesota could use in multiple ways in its offense," Reid wrote.

On top of that, Alec Lewis, perhaps the most locked-in Vikings insider there is, has Sadiq going to the Vikings in the mock draft that he released on Monday.

If Breer, Reid, and Lewis are all linking Sadiq to Minnesota, then there's clearly a chance that Minnesota is seriously considering him if he's available when they go on the clock with the No. 18 pick.

I still think there’s a really good chance the Vikings trade down in the first round. Sliding into the mid to late 20s would still get them a difference-maker, while likely adding another Day 2 pick. That would give the Vikings four picks in Rounds 2-3, which is extremely valuable since selections 40-70 (roughly) aren’t believed to be much of a drop-off from picks 20-30.