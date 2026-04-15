One Safe Pick, One Surprise for Vikings in Prominent New Mock Drafts

Could we see the Vikings take a wide receiver in the first round next Thursday? While safety has been — and continues to be — the popular selection among draft experts, one new prominent mock raises the intriguing prospect of Minnesota adding a third first-round receiver to their WR room.

The longtime favorite pick for the Vikings at No. 18 in mocks this entire cycle has been Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman. In his latest mock, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has the Vikings taking Thieneman once again, noting the uncertainty around Harrison Smith's status. Kiper added that Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores would have Thieneman "lined up all over the place to create havoc."

Even with a potential return of Smith, safety would still be a long-term need for the Vikings. Smith, 37, won't play forever, so they have to plan for the future. Many draft analysts have noted the similarities in Smith's and Thieneman's games as reasons for why the Oregon safety is a natural fit in Minnesota. While Thieneman has been the most popular pick, Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has also been another intriguing Vikings pick for mock drafters this spring.

The safety position might remain the likeliest pick next Thursday, but increasingly there seems to be buzz that Minnesota could go offense in the first round.

In his mock 4.0, draft expert Todd McShay sees Minnesota taking Washington receiver Denzel Boston at No. 18. Receiver is an interesting departure for McShay, who had the Vikings selecting Tennessee corners Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood in each of his first two mocks and then Thieneman in his third.

Moving away from a corner pick tracks with other intel that's been put out there in the past couple of days. Insiders have pointed out that Minnesota hasn't taken a first- or second-round corner during the Brian Flores era, suggesting that may continue this year. Meanwhile, other draft analysts have noted that teams across the league don't view the incoming defensive tackle class highly.

Those notes could lead one to believe Minnesota might be narrowing down their focus in the opening round to either receiver or safety, two of the remaining big needs this offseason. Ultimately, it'll depend on who's on the board at 18.

On the Washington receiver, McShay notes that Boston might be a bit of a reach at No. 18, but that, in talking to teams, many don't see the gap between the bottom of the Day 1 receivers and the top of the Day 2 receivers as that large. On Boston's playing style, McShay says he is a perfect fit for what Minnesota may be looking for in a third WR, saying he is "a big, physical outside receiver." Boston is coming off two straight seasons with at least 60 catches, 830 yards, and 9 touchdowns.

If Minnesota does in fact look at a first-round receiver, there are several interesting options that could be available around No. 18.

Most draft experts have numerous first-round receiver prospects in this draft. While Ohio State's Carnell Tate is likely to be a top-5 or 10 pick, guys like USC's Makai Lemon, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, and Texas A&M's KC Concepcion remain intriguing potential mid-first round picks.

Lemon caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Trojans. Widely considered the No. 2 receiver in the class, there is a growing possibility that he will be gone by the time the Vikings are up at No. 18. While not having the most size, The Athletic's Dane Brugler noted Lemon "catches everything thrown his way," which could help a Vikings receiver room that dropped numerous passes last season.

Makai Lemon | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyson is like Lemon in that he's a catching machine, dropping just one pass on 97 targets last season. He does come with medical concerns, though. Concepcion had tons of production in college, with over 2,200 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. However, he has had a case of the drops over the past two seasons, registering 14 dropped passes.

Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. is considered around the same area as Boston, as a tweener Day 1 or Day 2 talent. Cooper is dangerous in open space, breaking 27 tackles in 2025 for the national champion Hoosiers. He primarily played out of the slot for Indiana. Brugler notes that while Cooper having just one-and-a-half years of production may raise some eyebrows, he "checks the boxes with his play strength, athletic coordination and competitiveness at the catch point."

If Kevin O'Connell does shirk the defensive needs and chooses a receiver at No. 18, then the Vikings will have their pick of dynamic playmaking options to insert into an already talented receiver room. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq could be in play as well.