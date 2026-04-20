Albert Breer’s 2026 NFL Draft Needs for Every Team Reveal a Compelling Theme

As we dive into my annual NFL draft needs column, the one thing that’s abundantly clear about where things are with the draft three days away is this: Up top, almost everyone is looking to move down.

The Cardinals at 3, Titans at 4, Giants at 5, Browns at 6, Commanders at 7 and Chiefs at 9 are all open to trading out of their slots to try to accumulate volume, and in some cases build more of it for 2027. The trouble, of course, is finding teams to trade up into those spots, and, more to the point, figuring out what those teams would come up for.

While fleshing out the reasons for that, you’ll learn more about the 2026 class.

• The main issue at the top of the draft is that, outside of Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, who’ll be gone 10 minutes into the night, the premium talent in the group are at non-premium positions such as safety (Ohio State’s Caleb Downs), off-ball linebacker (Downs’ Buckeyes teammate Sonny Styles) and running back (Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love). So what’s there for the teams in the top 10 isn’t what you’d typically be looking for.

• As a result, teams picking in that range are saying, “I like this guy a lot, but I’d like him more at 14 than at 4.” And, yes, there is a drop off after guys like the aforementioned four and others such as Texas Tech DE David Bailey, Ohio State LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State WR Carnell Tate and Miami OT Francis Mauigoa come off the board, the sort of dropoff that can provoke a team to leap into the top 10. But then …

• The strength of the draft is on Day 2, so giving up those picks to move up into what is not a great top 10 will be a non-starter for some. And with much expected of the 2027 draft class, the idea of dealing a future pick away to move is a tougher sell than it would be in a lot of other years.

Now, that does not mean there aren’t trades to be made involving top-10 picks. The Dolphins, for example, have seven picks in the first three rounds—and with a lot of good potential starters to dig out of the second and third rounds, this could be a transformative weekend for the new regime to build up the guts of the roster.

That’s the big picture.

Here, then, is a more micro look at where each team is looking.

Las Vegas Raiders

First round: No. 1

Total picks: 10.

Needs: QB, DT, OT

What you need to know: The Raiders have been full steam ahead for quite some time on Mendoza. In fact, if you drill down on their process, the guy who had the best chance of unseating him as the first pick was Oregon’s Dante Moore, who announced his intention to return to school in January. Mendoza’s pre-draft process, from the combine to the pro day to the Zoom interviews to the 30 visit, has only confirmed the research the Raiders had on him. Some questions linger on his ceiling, but when it comes to overall fit, schematically and in what the Raiders need otherwise, Mendoza is a really good bet to turn the Titanic after a quarter-century of misfortune for the franchise. And with that, you can start to look at pick Nos. 35, 67 and the three fourth-rounders, with Vegas looking to get Mendoza more help on Friday and Saturday.

New York Jets

First round: Nos. 2, 16

Total picks: 9

Needs: Edge, QB, WR, DT

What you need to know: Armed with four of the top 44 picks, second-year GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn are set up this year and next (when they have three first-round picks) to get younger and more talented. But there’s also the matter of giving the players already on hand hope and a light at the end of the tunnel , and Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey’s ability to do that is a big part of what should make him the second pick in the draft. Bailey’s analytical data shows a high-end pass rusher with rare get-off—and that should all translate quickly, though he does have work to do to get better against the run. And with the 16th pick, many in the league expect Mougey to look at finally giving Garrett Wilson a running mate at receiver, perhaps a playmaker like Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. or Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion (or perhaps Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq).

Arizona Cardinals

First round: No. 3

Total picks: 7

Needs: Edge, QB, OT

What you need to know: I’ve thought for quite some time that Bailey and Arvell Reese would go 2-3, but I’m less sure of that now. That’s because there’s increasing buzz that if the Cardinals can’t move the third pick, Jeremiyah Love would be right there with Reese as the potential pick. Part of that is GM Monti Ossenfort’s way—you just take the best player, an approach they applied two years ago in grabbing Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4. Ossenfort also has a new head coach in Mike LaFleur, who has an offensive background. And for ownership, Love would very much be a pick they could sell, with the team in a year of transition and a bridge-quarterback situation in place. Along those lines, there is a growing perception that Arizona could be eyeing Alabama QB Ty Simpson at 34. Or that they could even move ahead of the Jets, who are at 33, and into the bottom of the first round to get him. We’ll see.

Tennessee Titans

First round: No. 4

Total picks: 9

Needs: RB, Edge, Interior OL, WR

What you need to know: Like Arizona, the Titans would love to move down and build up more capital. Yes, they have nine picks, but only three in the top 100. If they get stuck, my sense is that it’ll be one of three guys at 4: Love, Reese or Styles. Getting Love would be an investment in young quarterback Cam Ward, in his ability to routinely generate better down-and-distance situations and serve as an outlet for easy completions in the passing game. Meanwhile, Reese would give the team the edge-rush help it needs and serve as a Swiss Army knife for Robert Saleh’s defense, while the big, rangy, athletic and long Styles would be exactly what Saleh’s scheme demands of an inside linebacker.

New York Giants

First round: Nos. 5, 10

Total picks: 8

Needs: ILB, WR, DT, Int. OL

What you need to know: After the Dexter Lawrence trade (more on that in the Takeaways), the Giants have three of the top 37 picks, then not another until 105, which leaves open the possibility they could still move down from one of those slots and add picks. If they stick, Styles would make sense as the sort of field general middle ’backer John Harbaugh always seemed to have in Baltimore with Ray Lewis, C.J. Mosley and Roquan Smith. Yet more and more, you hear they may want to help out starting QB Jaxson Dart. And with WR Malik Nabers on the mend, Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson are very much on the radar. Harbaugh’s mention of the O-line as an area to improve does make Francis Mauigoa a consideration, though he’d likely have to start as a guard in New York (throwing the pick value question into the equation). With the 10th pick now part of the picture, Penn State guard Vega Ioane looms as a stylistic fit for Greg Roman’s run game. And I honestly haven’t heard Caleb Downs’ name connected to the Giants much, but he fits the need in Harbaugh’s defense for a heady, traffic-controlling safety.

Cleveland Browns

First round: Nos. 6, 24

Total picks: 9

Needs: OT, WR, CB, TE.

What you need to know: Most teams believe Cleveland will take a receiver like Tate or tackle like Mauigoa here—and I’d agree that if they get stuck here that’s the likely result. But as we get closer to the draft, I’ve heard them connected to a couple of other linemen, in Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor and Georgia’s Monroe Freeling. Six would be rich for either of them, I believe. But if the Browns could somehow engineer a move down, then maybe they’d be in a more appropriate spot to take one or the other. Or they could just take Tate (or even Tyson) at 6, and then trade up from 24 to get their tackle. We’ll see.

Washington Commanders

First round: No. 7

Total picks: 6

Needs: Edge, CB, WR, LB

What you need to know: The Commanders’ second pick isn’t until 71, their third pick isn’t until 147 and they have only six picks total, which explains why they’d really like to slide down a few spots and acquire more picks. If, because so many teams in front of them are trying to do the same, they can’t get out, Styles and Love would be the two names I’d have circled (unless Reese somehow slipped). Styles is a prototype for Dan Quinn’s defense for the same reasons he fits Saleh’s defense, and the Fred Warner comps resonate for GM (and ex-Niners exec) Adam Peters, too. Meanwhile, taking Love would allow the Commanders to take run-game burden and hits off QB Jayden Daniels as new OC David Blough remakes the offense.

New Orleans Saints

First round: No. 8

Total picks: 8

Needs: WR, Edge, CB, DT

What you need to know: The Saints are looking hard at cornerbacks and receivers. There is a belief out there that this is the floor for Tate. It may also be the ceiling for LSU CB Mansoor Delane, whose stock has risen after a solid pro day, proving he has high-end traits that back up some really good 2025 tape. Plus, there are serious injury concerns hovering around Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy; Delane is clearly the draft’s No. 1 corner now, and would be a solid fit in Brandon Staley’s defense. Edge would be a consideration, too, though the next guy there after Reese and Bailey, Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr., isn’t necessarily an ideal fit for Staley’s scheme.

Kansas City Chiefs

First round: Nos. 9, 29

Total picks: 9

Needs: CB, WR Edge, OT, S

What you need to know: Like the Giants and Jets, it’s fair to look at the top of the Chiefs draft, with three of the first 40 picks as part of the equation, as a mosaic. They’d like to infuse some youth into the defense and add a playmaker, and I wouldn’t overlook tackle as a need—both because maybe they aren’t quite sure they can trust Josh Simmons yet, and because Jaylon Moore is in a contract year. So with that in mind, there’ll be a pool of players they’ll consider at 9 that I believe will include Tate, Tyson, Utah OT Spencer Fano, Bain, Delane and Downs. But the name that’s most intriguing to me is Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq, whom the Chiefs have discussed. I’m not sure if they’d take him at 9, or want him in a trade-down scenario, but he’d fit as a Travis Kelce successor, and might have as good a shot as anyone in the draft to be the focal point of some team’s passing game.

Miami Dolphins

First round: Nos. 11, 30

Total picks: 11

Needs: WR, CB, S, TE, G

What you need to know: It’d be easier to narrow down what the Dolphins don’t need—though the holes at receiver and corner are particularly deep. And with seven picks in the top 100, they’ll have a good shot to address those and, as we mentioned earlier, build up the guts of their roster. Two things I’d look for from new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan at 11 … The first would be for guys who are safe, both from an injury and character standpoint (making the first pick for him and new coach Jeff Hafley stand for something). The second would be top-end traits, which align with his shared philosophy with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. Fano is someone I have circled. Delane is another. Tate, too, though I have a hard time seeing him slip this far. Downs would fit the “safe” part of this equation. The reality is Miami is wide open, and 11 might be right after the first “cliff” in the round, opening up a wide range of outcomes.

Dallas Cowboys

First round: Nos. 12, 20

Total picks: 8

Needs: ILB, Edge, CB

What you need to know: The Cowboys have at least explored a move up the board, and early buzz suggested it would be for Reese, who’d fit the old Micah Parsons role in the defense, with flexibility to toggle an off-the-ball position to the edge. But recent evidence points to multiple Buckeyes targets for Dallas, with the Cowboys still poking around potential veteran trade options at inside linebacker, leading to the belief that Styles could be in their sights as well. Regardless, it seems getting new DC Christian Parker more to work with is a goal for personnel chief Will McClay, with either a move up the board like that, or perhaps a combination like Bain at 12 and Tennessee CB Colton Hood at 20.

Los Angeles Rams

First round: No. 13

Total picks: 7

Needs: OT, WR, G, CB

What you need to know: After trading for Trent McDuffie trade, the Rams are working with a lower number of picks than they normally do, so I’d expect GM Les Snead and COO Tony Pastoors to work the phones to move around some. But at 13, most across the league expect the Rams to take a receiver, both because Davante Adams is 33 and because Puka Nacua—presuming he gets his house in order—is going to be very expensive soon (meaning they’ll need a more affordable option on the roster). Most of the scuttlebutt with other teams connects USC’s Makai Lemon to the Rams, and I’d buy that in Lemon (and Cooper, for that matter) being their type of receiver. But I’d also bet, based on what I know, that Sean McVay might see a little something in Tyson based on the Rams’ affection for Tetairoa McMillan last year. The Rams reportedly have at least sniffed around on a trade-up. I wouldn’t count on it, but … Also, I listed cornerback as a need, even with McDuffie and Jaylen Watson aboard, just because the Rams continued to do a lot of work on the position even after those acquisitions.

Baltimore Ravens

First round: No. 14

Total picks: 11

Needs: C, G, WR, TE, IDL, edge

What you need to know: The interesting thing about the Ravens is that, outside of center, there’s not a spot where you’d say there’s a real crying need. And that opens GM Eric DeCosta up to do what Baltimore usually does, which is take the “I can’t believe he’s still there” guy. If Bain or Delane or Fano or Ioane, or even Tate or Tyson, fall into their laps, the Ravens could take advantage of that. Sadiq is on the radar, too, as a potential replacement for Isaiah Likely at tight end. The only one that might be tougher for them to justify would be Downs, given that they just took Malaki Starks in the first round and paid Kyle Hamilton. But Baltimore is operating from a position of strength here in picking higher than they normally do.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

First round: No. 15

Total picks: 7

Needs: Edge, ILB, CB

What you need to know: Yes, this pick is probably going to be a defensive player. That said, Sadiq is a name to watch here, with new OC Zac Robinson having a readymade role for him in how he used Kyle Pitts Jr. in Atlanta last year. If the Buccaneers do look for defense, edge would loom as the biggest immediate need. And assuming Bain is off the board, along with Bailey and Reese, they might have the dilemma of taking a hard look at Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor. Plenty of scouts prefer Mesidor’s tape and physical profile to Bain’s, but his college career was pockmarked by injuries, and he just turned 25. To take him this high, you’d have to really like him as a player. Meanwhile, if you’re looking at corner, the injury risk on McCoy at this stage of the first round may be too great. So would it be too early to look at his teammate Hood?

Detroit Lions

First round: No. 17

Total picks: 9

Needs: OT, edge, ILB, CB, RB

What you need to know: The Lions’ identity through the first half-decade of the Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell era has run right through the offensive line, and they’re finally at the point now where it’s time to reinvest following the departures over the last year of Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker. Campbell said at the owners’ meetings that the plan is to flip Penei Sewell to left tackle, which gives the team some flexibility. That would make Georgia T Monroe Freeling and Alabama T Kadyn Proctor, if they’re still on the board (and assuming Mauigoa and Fano are long gone), prime candidates and good values for where the Lions are picking. If Detroit gets a tackle at that point, my guess would be that much of the focus with their second-rounder and seven Day 3 picks would shift over to Kelvin Sheppard’s defense. And if they don’t find a tackle they like at 17, my suspicion is that drafting an edge rusher such as Mesidor to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson would be the play.

Minnesota Vikings

First round: No. 18

Total picks: 9

Needs: C, DT, S, WR

What you need to know: The biggest need here is center, and my guess would be that’ll be taken care of with one of the three picks the Vikings hold on Day 2. The two names I’ve heard for Minnesota are both Ducks—Sadiq and his Oregon teammate Dillon Thieneman, who’d be a logical successor to Vikings legend Harrison Smith at safety. I’d also say defensive tackle is a possibility, though I’m not sure, depending on how Clemson’s Peter Woods is viewed, that the value matches up at 18 for Minnesota. Also, wide receiver, with Jordan Addison getting closer to the end of his rookie deal and Jalen Nailor gone, will likely be addressed at some point (Keenan McCardell’s presence at the big receiver pro days was noted by other teams).

Carolina Panthers

First round: No. 19

Total picks: 7

Needs: S, TE, WR, OT

What you need to know: The Panthers are really interesting because they’ve done a nice job plugging holes all over the roster, but could still use upgrades in a lot of places. Tackle is one place Carolina could go, with left tackle Ickey Ekwonu coming back from a difficult injury (torn patellar tendon) that makes his whole season iffy. He’s also in a contract year, Green Bay import Rasheed Walker is on a one-year deal and right tackle Taylor Moton turns 32 in August. But the two guys I mentioned for the Vikings—Sadiq and Thieneman—would certainly be considerations at 19 if either falls to Carolina.

Pittsburgh Steelers

First round: No. 21

Total picks: 12

Needs: QB, LG, OT, WR

What you need to know: Let’s start here: I’d be surprised if Simpson is the pick at 21. And assuming he’s not, despite the long-term need for a quarterback (whether or not Aaron Rodgers comes back), word around the campfire is that the Steelers would be eyeing an offensive lineman or receiver. And while there may be other needs you could argue are more pressing, Pittsburgh’s war chest of a league-high 12 selections—including five picks between 76 and 135—should allow GM Omar Khan and new coach Mike McCarthy the opportunity to cast a wide net in trying to infuse youth into the roster. Broderick Jones’ injury situation could push tackle closer to the top of the shopping list, while receiver depth is still needed, even after the trade for Michael Pittman Jr.

Los Angeles Chargers

First round: No. 22

Total picks: 5

Needs: G, Edge, IDL, TE, CB, WR

What you need to know: Here’s another team that doesn’t have some sort of massive need to fill, so the Chargers could go a lot of different directions at 22. My sense is that they ideally would ideally find a defensive lineman here. The bigger question would be whether or not they view guys like Woods or Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald as worthy of the slot. It’s also worth considering how Mike McDaniel’s arrival could change how they evaluate, and maybe elevate guys like Concepcion, who are excellent with the ball in their hands. Also worth considering is that the Chargers have only two picks on the third day of the draft, which could affect how they operate at 22, 55 and 86.

Philadelphia Eagles

First round: No. 23

Total picks: 8

Needs: Edge, OT, G, S, TE

What you need to know: It’s no secret the level to which Howie Roseman values offensive tackles, and he has two older ones now—Lane Johnson turns 36 next month, and Jordan Mailata is 29. So whispers that Philly would like to get a tackle in the first round to put in the pipeline make a ton of sense (Freeling and Proctor fit GM Howie Roseman’s leanings). The Eagles have at least explored going up, which could be so they’re prepared if there’s a run on the position. The other spot I’d watch with Philly would be edge, but there’s a much better chance with this year’s group for the Eagles to take care of that on Day 2 (they have a second-rounder and two thirds) than there is at tackle.

Chicago Bears

First round: No. 25

Total picks: 7

Needs: Edge, S, WR, OT, DT

What you need to know: Since acquiring Montez Sweat three years ago (Sweat turns 30 in September—time flies), Chicago has been looking for his bookend. With the sorts of big, long ends that Dennis Allen likes, with Auburn’s Keldric Faulk and Missouri’s Zion Young possibly available, this could be the year they find one. Left tackle is another spot to keep an eye on. The team really liked Ozzy Trapilo as a rookie, but he tore his patellar tendon, throwing his future into flux (and making his ability to play at all in 2026 uncertain) and pushing the team to bring back Braxton Jones for another run and take a flier on former first-rounder Jedrick Wills Jr. So given what GM Ryan Poles and HC Ben Johnson typically value, it’d hardly be a shock for the Bears to pick up another potential long-term answer at the position.

Buffalo Bills

First round: No. 26

Total picks: 7

Needs: Edge, CB, G, IDL, LB

What you need to know: The Bills could use another offensive lineman and a receiver, but the more immediate need—especially with just one pick in the top 90—would be to find more scheme fits for new coordinator Jim Leonhard’s defense. While they have Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb on the edge, they could add some youth out there (Chubb is probably a band-aid at this point), and explosive guys like Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell and Oklahoma’s R Mason Thomas could fit the bill as players who’d start as nickel rushers with the hope they’d grow into more than that. The nickel corner spot is worth looking at too, with mainstay Taron Johnson now gone. And the need for a nose in the Leonhard defense is there, too, with McDonald a potential fit to fill it.

San Francisco 49ers

First round: No. 27

Total picks: 6

Needs: DL, G, OT, WR, TE

What you need to know: Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are both coming back from torn ACLs, and the 49ers are relying on young guys around Osa Odighizuwa. And even with new coordinator Raheem Morris coming aboard, the Niners defense is the Niners defense, and it always has relied on a dominant defensive front. So, finding another piece with the limited draft capital the team has—the dearth of picks could lead to some movement—

is in play. Also, at some point the Niners are going to have to find and groom Trent Williams’s successor. Someone like Arizona State’s Max Iheanachor would be appealing along those lines as an athletic freak who could begin as a right tackle (his college position) with the hope he could eventually move over to take Williams’ spot. And with fewer picks overall than normal, trading down is something that the Niners will certainly seriously consider.

Houston Texans

First round: No. 28

Total picks: 8

Needs: DT, OL, ILB

What you need to know: The Texans’ roster is in good enough shape to the point that they can look a year ahead at needs—like the one that could arise at linebacker with starters Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o entering contract years. That said, the offensive line is still scotch-taped together with 30-somethings Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith coming in to plug holes in the short term, so the idea of drafting another young tackle, like an Iheanachor or Blake Miller from Clemson, would make a whole lot of sense.

New England Patriots

First round: No. 31

Total picks: 11

Needs: Edge, WR, TE, OL

What you need to know: New England is in the interesting position of being in Year 2 of a program that was thought to be in need of a rebuild … but is now coming off a trip to the Super Bowl. They could go a number of different ways, but edge is the biggest need, and Eliot Wolf did mention the need to add more speed in that area, which might have the Patriots favoring a R Mason Thomas or Cashius Howell over bigger, more rugged edge guys like Auburn’s Keldric Faulk or Missouri’s Zion Young. I also wouldn’t rule out adding another lineman early in the draft, perhaps as a successor to Morgan Moses at right tackle with the flexibility to play on the left side (should they eventually move Will Campbell). Iheanachor or Utah’s Caleb Lomu could fit that bill. And Josh McDaniels’ offense is always looking for tight ends, and there’s a spot open there with Austin Hooper gone and Hunter Henry aging.

Seattle Seahawks

First round: No. 32

Total picks: 4

Needs: RB, S, edge, CB, DL

What you need to know: Coming off a championship season, picking 32nd and with just four picks total, this scenario seemed to have been designed in a lab for a John Schneider trade down. And maybe, just maybe, someone wants to come get Simpson at the bottom of the round (would Arizona want to leapfrog the Jets?). Regardless of how all that works out, Seattle will be on the lookout for guys to replace Kenneth Walker, Coby Bryant, Boye Mafe and Riq Woolen in the rotation at their respective positions. Should they get stuck at 32, Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price could be an interesting consideration for Schneider and Mike Macdonald, especially considering the dropoff at running back after he and Love come off the board.

Cincinnati Bengals

Second round: No. 41

Total picks: 7

Needs: CB, edge, ILB, OG

What you need to know: Having acquired Dexter Lawrence II , the charge to renovate Al Golden’s defense is already underway. The hope would be that Shemar Stewart takes a step forward, Mafe takes off in his new home and the newest Bengal joins B.J. Hill and Jonathan Allen in the middle to change the face of the unit up front. Cincinnati still could add another edge to that group—and there’s depth in that area that they could tap into at 41 or 72. Cornerback, though, now becomes the bigger need, so if someone like San Diego State’s Chris Johnson makes it to the Bengals in the second round, that’d be ideal. And a guard like Texas A&M’s Chase Bisontis or Georgia Tech’s Keylan Rutledge would be another option there.

Indianapolis Colts

Second round: No. 47

Total picks: 7

Needs: ILB, S, WR, RT

What you need to know: After the Colts’ trade for Sauce Gardner, they now have a long wait until their first pick. Yet Indy still has seven picks, and could add one or two more with Kenny Moore II on the block. There’s a crying need here, too, at inside linebacker, with Zaire Franklin off to Green Bay. And that’s why, just looking at where Indy is, the idea of someone like Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez sliding into the Colts’ laps is appealing.

Atlanta Falcons

Second round: No. 48

Total picks: 5

Needs: OT, DT, ILB

What you need to know: The trade for LB James Pearce Jr. looks particularly bad now—with the Rams holding the 13th pick as a result, and the Falcons carrying a need at a premium position such as tackle. With the top seven guys likely off the board in the first round and a dropoff thereafter at the position, it’ll be tough sledding for Atlanta to find a replacement for Kaleb McGary on the right side or a successor for Jake Matthews on the left side. So, hitting the defensive tackle need with someone like Georgia’s Christen Miller, should he somehow get to 48, might make the most sense for new decision-makers Ian Cunningham, Kevin Stefanski and Matt Ryan.

Green Bay Packers

Second round: No. 52

Total picks: 8

Needs: DL, G, OT, WR, TE

What you need to know: This is one trade out of the first round that certainly worked, even with Parsons now coming off a torn ACL. And GM Brian Gutekunst has the roster in a spot where they won’t need to press any needs. But it might make sense for Green Bay to dip into the deep edge class at 52, with decision time coming on Lukas Van Ness’ fifth-year option and Rashan Gary now gone. Maybe they’d consider someone like Illinois’ Gabe Jacas or Michigan’s Derrick Moore.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Second round: No. 56

Total picks: 11

Needs: ILB, RB, DT, edge, S

What you need to know: I’m not gonna lie—I kind of love where Jacksonville is. If there’s a year where you really don’t need that end-of-the-first-round pick, this is it. And the Jags still have four picks in the top 100. With that sort of capital, they could roll the dice on a higher-risk guy like Florida DT Caleb Banks at 56, or play it safe and fill a need with a guy like Georgia LB CJ Allen. Bottom line, they’re positioned nicely, even without a first-rounder.

Denver Broncos

Second round: No. 62

Total picks: 7

Needs: S, LB, DT

What you need to know: The bad news is Denver has just one pick in the Top 100, and it’s pretty far down there. The good news is the roster is well-stocked, so they’d be picking a year ahead of needs in most cases. With that in mind, a couple GMs gave Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers as an incredible fit for Sean Payton. One exec said to me plainly, “That’s a Sean Payton joker all day.” The problem is they may have to move up from 62 to get him. It’d be fun to see them try to do that.

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And so there you have it, all 32 teams covered. Be sure to keep it locked with us all week, with a ton of video, print and podcast content coming, plus one heck of a new Draft Tracker up and running.

Christmas in April is here.

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