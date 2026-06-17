Could a Former Vikings Pro Bowler Fill Their Need for a Veteran Edge?

The Vikings need a veteran edge rusher. That much is clear. They can't go into the season with former undrafted guys like Bo Richter and Tyler Batty as their top backups behind Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner.

There are plenty of free agents still out there who could make sense for Minnesota. Joey Bosa and Jadeveon Clowney headline a list that also includes Haason Reddick, Leonard Floyd, Kyle Van Noy, Von Miller, Denico Autry, and several others. That's an experienced group that should have some gas left in the tank.

One other name worth mentioning because of his history with the Vikings? Za'Darius Smith.

Smith, who made the Pro Bowl with the Vikings in 2022, announced his retirement last October while playing for the Eagles. But last week, he was released off of Philadelphia's reserve/retired list, a transaction that suggests he's considering suiting up in 2026.

Za'Darius Smith | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There are two reasons why Smith might make sense for the Vikings. The first is his relationship with the franchise from four years ago. That was before Brian Flores arrived, but Kevin O'Connell and the organization have a familiarity with Smith. He was teammates with Josh Metellus, Justin Jefferson, Brian O'Neill, and several other long-tenured Vikings. They know who he is, on and off the field.

The other reason is that Smith may be among the better available options from a football standpoint. He turns 34 in September, but he's younger than Miller and Van Noy and Autry (and the same exact age, down to the day, as Floyd). Last season, in 131 snaps with the Eagles, Smith earned a 77.7 PFF grade and recorded 10 pressures and 1.5 sacks. The year prior, split between the Browns and Lions, he had a 71.7 grade with 67 pressures and 9 sacks. He hasn't shown much decline on the field yet.

On paper, Smith has the kind of skill set that should work in a Flores defense. He can line up on the edge or present a blitz look in the A gap. He's always been a solid run defender, even if that's not the most notable part of his game. The three-time Pro Bowler has all kinds of experience in various schemes from his 11 seasons with six different teams.

If Smith does want to play football this year, any interested team would need to do their diligence on his health and why he decided to step away last season. If they're satisfied with the answers to those questions, Smith could still make a big impact on a team. The Vikings are a familiar home for him and a win-now team with a clear need at his position.