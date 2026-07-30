Caleb Bank's Clean Bill of Health to Kick Off Training Camp Should Excite Vikings Fans

As the first week of Vikings training camp continues in Eagan, fans were wondering how Caleb Banks would look in the initial action. After all, the rookie defensive lineman fractured his foot (for the second time) in the lead-up to the NFL Scouting Combine, leaving it to time to tell if he'd be healthy to begin camp.

Fortunately, Banks was a full-go for the first practice of training camp on Wednesday. While it was a slow pace and a pad-free day, Banks being on the field is still a reason for optimism, as The Athletic's Alec Lewis noted that the rookie DL "was present and very active in team drills."

Vikings’ first training camp practice is a wrap. Caleb Banks was present and very active in team drills. pic.twitter.com/SJ36pYZf6f — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 29, 2026

The Vikings’ selection of Caleb Banks with the 18th overall pick drew mixed reactions, to say the least. The Florida product's size, strength, and potential in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ unit were never in question, but repeated injury concerns loomed large.

Injury concerns

Banks played in only three games for Florida in 2025 after a left foot injury in spring camp eventually evolved into a metatarsal fracture that required surgery. He was able to return late in the season and was poised to make a pre-draft push for a first-round projection. Banks went on to have an impressive week in Mobile leading up to the Senior Bowl, tossing opposing players around like rag dolls. Things were looking up, and the Vikings seemed to be a potential fit.

Unfortunately for Banks, he would suffer a broken fourth metatarsal in the same foot while doing NFL Combine preparation in Indianapolis. Impressively, he still participated in multiple drills after the injury, but would require surgery on March 9. His draft projection took a hit as April approached.

The Vikings then surprised everyone by selecting Banks with their first-round pick, betting it all that he would get healthy and stay healthy. Head coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear after the pick that the team’s medical staff believed Banks could be ready for training camp, but many in the fanbase and media weren’t so confident.

Caleb Banks's outlook at Vikings training camp is trending up

Turns out, O'Connell was right to place his faith in the staff at TCO Performance Center. After a spring of working off to the side while his teammates hit the field, Banks is cleared and finally joining his new teammates in practice.

Banks took reps Wednesday with the first team defense, a clear indication that Flores intends to utilize his 23-year-old anchor early and often. Flores was asked about his excitement to have Banks ready to go and, in classic Flo fashion, turned attention to the entire group of rookies: “Excited to get him out here; (Caleb's) been working extremely hard and really, they all have. Specifically that rookie group.”

It sounds like Vikings DC Brian Flores is impressed with what he's seen from Caleb Banks early in training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flores went on to elaborate on what he wants to see from Banks.

“This is our first time getting Caleb on the field, so excited about that," the Vikings' DC said. "But again, like everyone, it’s about daily improvement, technique, fundamentals, communication”.

At 6’6” and 330 lbs, Caleb Banks has the potential to be the massive interior anchor Vikings fans have been desperate for, as long as he stays healthy.

In his last year of full availability for the Gators in 2024, Banks posted 21 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and generated nine pressures. His biggest impact may not be felt in personal stats, but in the opportunities he creates for others.

Flores’s scheme is notoriously blitz-heavy, chaotic, and deceptive. The man simply despises opposing QBs. Since being named the team’s defensive coordinator in 2023, Flores’s unit has continuously improved at getting to opposing passers, finishing top-five in team sacks in 2024 and 2025. A healthy Banks only serves to create more pathways for the Vikings’ pass rush to hit home.

We’ll keep a cautious and optimistic eye on Banks throughout camp and the pre-season, but if he does indeed stay on the field, the Vikings' rookie has the potential to unlock even more ways for Flores’s defense to terrorize opposing offenses.