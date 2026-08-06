What Coach Brian Flores's First Week of Camp Tells Us About Vikings' Vision

The Vikings made some bold decisions this offseason, and so far it looks like those choices could pay off. Any time a team parts ways with a veteran in favor of younger talent, it is a massive gamble that could backfire.

After the 2025 NFL season, the Vikings moved on from defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, but also traded edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. The plan was to replace them with younger players who show potential to thrive under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Minnesota doubled down on this strategy in the 2026 NFL Draft when they selected Caleb Banks in the first round and Domonique Orange in the third round. They are also looking to third-year edge rusher Dallas Turner to fill the void that was left after trading Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fast forward a week into Vikings camp, and it's clear what Flores & Co. are trying to do ahead of the upcoming season.

Brian Flores is showing that Vikings' defense is in good hands with rookie class

After only one week of training camp, the Minnesota Vikings defense is looking legit. This isn't surprising since Flores's unit allowed the third-fewest yards (4,804) and the second-fewest passing yards (2,694) last season.

If Banks and Orange can help the Vikings' defense cut down on the number of rushing yards allowed, and Turner can do a solid job as a starter, there is potential that this unit could be better than the one that thrived last year. Minnesota's rookie duo are already earning rave reviews from head coach Kevin O'Connell.

“It’s been really cool seeing (Banks) and Big Citrus and the connection those guys have," O'Connell said on Saturday. "If you see one, you probably see the other, which is exactly what you’re looking for when you bring in two young guys like that.”

Great to see the offseason work that @Cbanks22_ put in coming to life pic.twitter.com/SXLoAjt4au — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 1, 2026

Not only that, but there are other young standouts on defense who are shining during training camp.

Charles Demmings may be a rookie from a small school, but the fifth-round pick is making a name for himself with his work ethic and coverage skills. The former Stephen F. Austin State cornerback is a six-foot-one, 191-pound Texas native who could carve out a role for himself at a position where the purple and gold don't have a lot of depth.

Given that he's even been covering Justin Jefferson, it's clear that the Vikings are willing to give Demmings a lot of responsibility in Year 1.

One thing is certain: new Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley is preparing for the future, especially when it comes to the defense. Getting rid of expensive veterans in favor of youth and potential is a bold move, but it is a tactic that could set the franchise up for success in the future.

Considering that the offense cannot afford to have a repeat of its inconsistent and ineffective 2025 showing, the purple and gold need to lean on Flores and his defense more than ever heading into the 2026 NFL season.

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