Demond Claiborne's Vikings Future Could Be Crystal Clear After Week 7

There's no sugarcoating it: Vikings rookie running back Demond Claiborne has been a huge letdown early in the 2026 NFL season. The preseason hype built around his excellent training camp, where he showed great speed and athleticism, has not translated into regular-season success.

Claiborne played in four of the Vikings' first five games, but the rookie running back has only six rushing attempts for 13 yards and two catches for eight receiving yards. He has played 18 offensive snaps for the Purple and Gold this season despite Jordan Mason being on injured reserve and Aaron Jones Sr. playing through a knee injury, further hammering home that the Vikings don't trust the first-year runner.

If head coach Kevin O'Connell trusted Minnesota's sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft more, he would receive more opportunities. Instead, the 23-year-old rookie is finding himself on the sidelines instead of on the field, and it might not be much longer before his future with the Vikings becomes crystal clear.

Demond Claiborne is running out of time to prove Vikings aren't wasting his roster spot.

After sitting out Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Claiborne has struggled to get playing time. He hasn't played double-digit snaps in a game yet, but came close in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins when he played nine snaps.

Game Demond Claiborne offensive snaps Week 2 @ Bears 2 Week 3 @ Buccaneers 3 Week 4 vs. Dolphins 9 Week 5 @ Saints 4

That said, Mason—who had 15 carries in Week 1—is expected to return from injured reserve now that his thumb has healed, which means Claiborne could be used even less moving forward. Even then, the rookie will still be splitting RB3 work with DeeJay Dallas, making those opportunities even more scarce.

Dallas's seven years of experience have led to him having a bigger offensive role than Claiborne this season. He also knows general manager Nolan Teasley from their days in Seattle. The veteran running back has played 40 offensive snaps this year, carrying the ball three times for 10 yards and catching four passes for 34 yards.

At this point, it seems unnecessary to keep Claiborne on the 53-man roster for any reason other than the fear of another team claiming him off waivers or signing him off the practice squad. It might be too early for Minnesota to give up on him or risk losing him, so it is understandable not to gamble with his future.

Another option

The most logical move for the Vikings moving forward might be to keep Claiborne inactive on game day until there is a role for him on offense. Keeping him dressed and active when he isn't contributing as a running back and has played only four special teams snaps doesn't make sense.

Keep a close eye on Claiborne's role in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. If he doesn't get involved on the field or blows any limited chances he gets, expect the Vikings to change how they'll handle the rookie's development moving forward.

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