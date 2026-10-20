Jordan Mason's Return Shouldn't Stop Vikings From Exploring Newly Available RB

The Vikings are expected to get Jordan Mason back on the field on Sunday against the Colts now that he has been activated from injured reserve following surgery to repair an injured thumb. The 27-year-old running back hasn't played since rushing for 59 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against the Packers in Week 1.

That said, Mason's return couldn't come at a better time. Starting running back Aaron Jones Sr. has been playing through a knee injury and has played approximately 80% of Minnesota's offensive snaps, while backups Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas have been largely ineffective. Claiborne only has 13 rushing yards on six carries, while Dallas has converted three attempts into just 10 yards.

Even with Mason's return, Minnesota could still use some depth at running back this season. Not only that, but Jones likely won't be on the roster after the 2026 season since he took a hefty pay cut to stick around this year.

Vikings must consider a Najee Harris signing to bolster RB depth

On Tuesday, the Giants released running back Najee Harris, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. While he isn't as explosive a player as he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first four seasons of his career, he could still be a solid contributor for the Vikings in a rotational role.

Source: The #Giants are releasing RB Najee Harris, another RB shakeup. pic.twitter.com/N9C5GIIpeh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2026

Since leaving Pittsburgh, Harris hasn't received many opportunities to prove himself. Last season with the Chargers, he only got 15 rushing attempts but turned them into 61 yards and three first downs. This year with the Giants, he had 31 rushing attempts for 99 yards, with 82 yards coming on 18 carries in Weeks 3 and 4.

That's on pace for 697 rushing yards in a 17-game season.

Harris is 28 years old and a former Pro Bowl rusher. He has been looking to prove he can still be an effective running back since tearing his Achilles tendon last year. He did not feel comfortable in his role with the Giants this year and voiced his displeasure, saying he wanted more reps to get into a rhythm.

Harris's release is interesting because the Giants were expected to change their running back depth chart after Sunday's loss to the Saints, in which starter Cam Skattebo barely saw any action. That change would have opened the door for Harris to take on a bigger role.

Instead, the Giants released the sixth-year rusher on Tuesday, making him an unrestricted free agent. At a time when the Vikings are feeling like contenders, they need to bring Harris in for a workout to see if he could fill a rotational role for the Purple and Gold. A three-headed Jones-Mason-Harris backfield is an intriguing trio on paper.

If he looks good during the physical and workout, Harris could be a long-term answer for the Vikings as a one-two punch with Mason. An inexpensive option available that Minnesota wouldn't have to trade for is something general manager Nolan Teasley needs to explore, especially before another RB-needy team gets the same idea.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.