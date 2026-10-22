Surprise Aaron Jones Injury Update Gives Vikings Even More Reason to Bolster RB Depth

The 2026 NFL trade deadline was always going to be an interesting time for the Vikings, but things are already changing with some recent running back news.

On Thursday, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported that Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. has actually been playing with a sprained MCL. Despite suffering the injury in Week 2 against the Bears, Jones has carried the ball 90% of the time since Jordan Mason went down after the season opener.

I spoke with Aaron Jones about the career-high burden he has carried in 2026, at age 31 and with a sprained MCL. It was a lot. "They can measure your weight. They can't measure your heart." On the Vikings' "warrior" as they return to a backfield rotation:https://t.co/DCn9ZIW1xB — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) October 22, 2026

While Jones's toughness was never questioned, the string of various running back signings and cuts over the last few weeks was clearly some attempt at insurance for their RB1.

With Mason now expected to return, Jones should get some much needed rest as the duo once again splits the workload, but his injury does add some fuel to the fire of a potential trade for another rusher.

How Aaron Jones's MCL sprain impacts Vikings' trade deadline plans

Clearly, Jones was able to carry the entire burden of the Vikings' rushing attack over the last few weeks, racking up 410 yards on the season, but could Minnesota look to make a splash in their backfield at the deadline?

Jones is nearing 32 years old and is essentially playing hurt the rest of the way, while Mason is fresh off an injury himself that cost him four weeks. Looking beyond 2026, neither back is under contract for next year, so the Vikings could look to add both a short- and long-term solution with one swing of the bat.

Rookie Demond Claiborne clearly isn't ready for that role, and may never be, so Minnesota may do something drastic to take advantage of their hot start and dirt-cheap quarterback.

Big names like Saquon Barkley or Jonathan Taylor have been thrown around as possible fits, but those aren't perfect options either. Barkley has been banged up himself this year and will turn 30 in February. It's just hard to be a top producer at running back at that age, and even Dalvin Cook was just 27 when the Vikings decided to move on.

Meanwhile, Taylor is two years younger, but also already has over 1,600 carries on his legs, 400 more than Cook did at this age. Obviously both Taylor and Barkley at this point would be upgrades over the current Minnesota stable, but the cost will determine if the Vikings bite.

The cost to trade for a star RB like Jonathan Taylor might be too expensive for the Vikings' taste. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Mason returns with some juice and Jones can manage his injury, the Vikings may opt for a deal for a committee-type back or stand pat altogether. Conversely, there's no question that if either Jones or Mason goes down again, this team may struggle in the playoffs.

So do the Vikings get ahead of those issues now with a trade, or let things unfold how they may?

How the backfield performs against the Colts will be the first step in determining a plan. If the run game is effective over the next week or two, it'll be hard to see general manager Nolan Teasley pulling the trigger on a big-name RB using valuable picks. That doesn't rule out some more palatable options like Kenny Gainwell or James Conner.

At the same time, the Vikings can't roll into the playoffs hoping Claiborne or DeeJay Dallas can move the needle if either starter has to miss time. It'll be interesting to see Teasley & Co.'s next RB-related move, to say the least.

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