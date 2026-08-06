Dillon Bell Is Already a Surprise Cut Candidate Less Than 2 Weeks Into Vikings Camp

EAGAN, MN — Undrafted wide receiver Dillon Bell out of Georgia was turning heads in Minnesota through offseason team activities and rookie minicamp, but so far through the Vikings' training camp, he’s been shockingly quiet.

To be clear, Bell has not been bad by any means; he has just not flashed the way he did in the spring. The biggest factor that could cost Bell a roster spot has been the outstanding play by others in his position group.

The Vikings seem likely to carry six receivers heading into the season. With Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings locked in at one through three on the depth chart, Bell would need to battle it out for one of the last three spots in the room.

Unfortunately for Bell, all of his competitors have had impressive moments early in camp, putting the UDFA rookie's future with the Vikings up in the air.

Competition for depth WR spots could push Dillon Bell off Vikings' roster

As Bell looks to make his mark, other Vikings WRs on the roster bubble are stepping up.

Second-year wideout Tai Felton was likely the safest in this group, given the team invested a third-round pick in him in 2025. So far through camp, Felton has shown that concerns about his route running from last year may no longer apply. So that leaves two available spots for Bell to make the team.

Myles Price was an interesting name to watch heading into camp.

Price’s main value to the team is his ability to return punts and kicks, but would the team continue to utilize a WR roster slot on Price if another player proved to be a valuable returner? So far, Price has not only continued to show his value in limited return reps, but has also looked much improved in receiving reps. Given Price’s value, it seems there is only one more opportunity for Bell to secure a roster spot.

Enter Dontae Fleming.

Fleming has looked like a shifty and dependable option throughout camp so far. The second-year wideout out of Tulane has caught my eye several times, making catches in tight windows and proving to be an effective route runner. Fleming ran a beautiful out-route on Tuesday, allowing J.J. McCarthy to find him with ease near the sideline.

If trends continue, I would not be shocked if Fleming made his case for the sixth WR spot.

Another second-year WR, Jeshaun Jones, has also been showing positive signs in his development. He has made some impressive catches in team drills and red-zone work.

So, what does that mean for Bell? The final spot in the room will likely come down to Bell, Fleming, and Jones. So far, Bell seems to be third in the running. He’ll need to utilize the remaining camp practices, and most importantly, the preseason, to showcase the skill set that turned heads all spring.

Otherwise, the UDFA WR could be among the Vikings' initial roster cuts later this month.

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