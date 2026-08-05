Tai Felton's Training Camp Is Going Better Than Expected: Here's Why Vikings Should Be Excited

Several Vikings entered the 2026 training camp under plenty of pressure, including second-year wide receiver Tai Felton.

Drafted 102nd overall out of Maryland last year, Felton struggled to live up to expectations in his first year with the Vikings, finishing his rookie season with only three catches for 25 receiving yards and a pair of first downs in 17 games. Throw in the fact that he averaged a minuscule 2.7 offensive snaps per game, and it's easy to see why the 23-year-old pass-catcher's outlook was less than clear this summer.

But that's what training camp is for. Needing to perform well to keep his spot in the pecking order, Felton has done just that early on. The former Terrapin was all over the field on Monday afternoon, including an impressive one-handed catch in the back of the end zone, which was—fortunately—captured by the Vikings' social media team.

Even though Tuesday's practice was mostly walkthrough-based, Felton found a way to continue the momentum. According to AtoZ Sports' Tyler Forness, the 6-foot-1 receiver made another "really nice" end-zone grab, indicating that his foot is still firmly on the gas pedal.

And that should have the Vikings excited about what's next.

Potential Tai Felton breakout would be huge win for Vikings' offense

It's no secret that the Vikings' aerial offense—no matter who or which position is to blame—left much to be desired in 2025, averaging 263.6 passing yards per game (29th). That's why general manager Nolan Teasley brought in quarterback Kyler Murray and WR Jauan Jennings as reinforcements to help turn things around.

Of course, the Vikings wouldn't be too upset if Felton also played a key role in a bounce-back performance.

Does Tai Felton have what it takes to be a part of the solution, rather than a bigger problem? | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Justin Jefferson is a lock as Minnesota's WR1, but the pecking order beyond him is malleable. Although he's the de facto WR2, question marks surround Jordan Addison's future after posting career-low marks in catches (42), receiving yards (610), and touchdowns (3) last season. And while Jennings is coming off a career-high nine-touchdown year, his 11.7 yards per catch and 7.1 yards per target were the lowest marks in his career.

With another strong year from Jefferson being the only lock, Felton finding a way to live up to his potential would be huge. The Ashburn, VA native showed glimpses of what he could do with an impressive 96-1,124-9 stat line over 12 games in his last year at Maryland, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors. If he can show flashes of being that guy again, it'll be time to play him less on special teams and more frequently in offensive coordinator Wes Phillips's unit.

Having another reliable set of hands to call upon when another receiver goes down would also make the Vikings' life easier.

As much talent as Minnesota's WR room has, perfect availability is never guaranteed. Jefferson, Felton, and Jalen Nailor (now with the Raiders) were the only wideouts to play in all 17 of the team's games last season. Addison missed three games due to a suspension, as his off-field antics are often a concern, while Jennings missed two with the 49ers due to injury, meaning he still hasn't played a full season in his five-year career.

Tai Felton, potentially rebounding from a disappointing rookie year, could have a positive impact on the Vikings' WR outlook. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much of a bust as last year was, Felton's NFL career is only getting started. He's still young, but his early training camp performance proves he's learned how to stand out from the pack in his brief time as a pro.

Assuming he continues on this trajectory, the Vikings should be excited about Felton's future and what taking that next step could mean for their offensive outlook.