All Winners, No Losers from Vikings’ Camp 8/5: Murray and WRs Shine

EAGAN, MN — The Vikings ramped up the intensity Wednesday after a slower day without pads on Tuesday. The result was a high-flying offensive performance, with two defenders finding ways to make their presence known. Here’s who stole the day during a fun one from TCO.

Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray was stellar on Saturday and only fine in the two practices after. Wednesday was his opportunity to create real separation and start to put the QB convo to bed. He did just that.

Kyler started the show early by finding Justin Jefferson in a one-on-one drill against Isaiah Rodgers. The team then moved to 7-on-7 work where Murray found Jennings deep for a TD. In 11-on-11 work, Murray threw what looked to be a 60-yard scoring toss to a wide-open Tai Felton. Then, in two-minute drills, Murray gave Jefferson a chance on the sideline between two defenders. Jefferson came down with the ball and took it into the end zone for a simulated “win.”

Kyler also showcased his legs during the drill, a rare sight through camp so far. Murray picked up around seven yards on a scramble up the sideline at one point, and his speed was impressive, even at practice speeds. Murray has a real chance to secure the starting role if he keeps this up.

Wide Receivers

Kevin O’Connell shared Wednesday that Jordan Addison would be sidelined with a minor thumb injury, leaving opportunities for other receivers to step up, and step up they did.

Tai Felton had another explosive day. Jauan Jennings looks to be one of the best WR3s in the NFL. Myles Price looks dramatically improved as a route runner, and Dontae Fleming and Jeshaun Jones continue to shine. Then, of course, there’s Justin Jefferson, who had the catch of the day to end a two-minute drill with a touchdown reminiscent of Randy Moss.

The one receiver who’s been noticeably quiet? UDFA Dillon Bell.

While Bell has been solid, he’s yet to reach the pre-camp hype levels set by encouraging reports from the spring. One thing is certain: the Vikings' WR room is going to be fun to watch through August.

Dallas Turner

The third-year pass rusher has been relatively quiet during the early portions of camp, but he made his presence felt Wednesday. While it’s sometimes hard to track sacks in practices where you can’t hit the QB, Turner had at least two plays where pressure would have hit home in a real game.

He was moving with a speed and purpose I’ve yet to see from him so far this summer. With big shoes to fill after the departure of Jonathan Greenard, Wednesday was a positive showing from the team’s young defender.

Charles Demmings

This one will be short and sweet: Chuck Demmings looked like the best defensive back on the field Wednesday.

I feel like I’m running out of ways to describe just how impressive he has been, but another broken-up pass and another rep against Jefferson ending with the star receiver frustrated should paint enough of a picture. This guy is going to have fans glued to the TV all pre-season.

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