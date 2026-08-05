3 Bubble WRs Who Can Get on Vikings' Radar With Jordan Addison Injured: Dillon Bell's Golden Opportunity

As the early stages of training camp continue, the Vikings were hit with some less-than-ideal news on the offensive side of the ball. Just a few hours before Wednesday afternoon's practice, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that wideout Jordan Addison would be out of commission for the next few days after jamming his thumb.

"All imaging and everything came back clean," O'Connell said. "(Addison's thumb is) just a little sore, and we want to be able to let him put this thing behind him in the next day or two, but nothing to be concerned about."

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell says that Jordan Addison will miss some practice time (thumb).



"All imaging and everything came back clean. It's just a little sore and we want to be able to let him put this thing behind him in the next day or two, but nothing to be concerned about." pic.twitter.com/lMCKpHUXAm — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 5, 2026

Learning that Addison isn't dealing with a long-term injury is great news, especially with the preseason right around the corner. Minnesota needs the 24-year-old playmaker to be as healthy as possible for Year 4, and he needs the same if he wants to secure a big-time payday in the near future.

Having said that, his absence creates an opportunity for wide receivers on the Vikings' roster bubble to step up in the coming days. It might not be much time, but when every snap counts during training camp, those on the outside looking in will take any chance they can get.

Here are three WRs on the Vikings' roster bubble who can gain some much-needed attention as long as Addison remains out.

3. Dillon Bell

Former Georgia WR Dillon Bell was one of the many undrafted free agents the Vikings signed earlier this offseason. The 22-year-old ex-Bulldog's CFP National Championship experience, along with his having the ninth-best athleticism score among wideouts at the NFL Scouting Combine, made him a name worth monitoring. Now that Addison is out for a bit, that's even more so the case.

Knowing there's more available runway is good news for Bell, who's had a decent start to camp. The UDFA pass-catcher made a decent catch (h/t vikingzfanpage) on a throw from quarterback J.J. McCarthy during Saturday's practice, receiving well-deserved applause from those in attendance.

Addison, Justin Jefferson, Jauan Jennings and Tai Felton will make up the Vikings' top four WRs this season; however, the order beyond them is anyone's guess.

If Bell can continue making plays with Addison out, much as he's done early in camp, there's a good chance that head coach Kevin O'Connell will continue putting him in a spot to succeed throughout the summer.

2. Jeshaun Jones

This year's training camp marks Jeshaun Jones's third with the Vikings. The 26-year-old veteran made the journey to Eagan as a UDFA in 2024 and has spent most of the time since then on the franchise's practice squad. He finally made his NFL debut in Week 18 of the 2025 season, playing nine special teams snaps while returning two punts for five yards.

Needless to say, Jones entered training camp looking to make some noise. Even before Addison's injury, the former Maryland Terrapin was doing just that, first making a nice reception on a pass from McCarthy on Saturday.

He then showed chemistry with the other QB1 candidate—Kyler Murray—on Tuesday, with Vikings OnSI's Jason Harmon mentioning a "great catch" that was made during 7-on-7 drills. It's those types of standout performances that Minnesota needs to see, not only when Addison is out, but throughout training camp and the preseason.

Fortunately for all involved, Jones looks more than ready to reach for the brass ring, regardless of the surrounding situation this offseason.

1. Dontae Fleming

Like Jones, Dontae Fleming is another returning UDFA WR ready to take any opportunity that he can get his hands on. The ex-Tulane playmaker joined the Vikings after going undrafted last year; however, he didn't end up making a single regular-season appearance. Instead, it was nothing but the practice squad for him throughout his rookie year.

Despite the lack of playing time, Fleming did enough to impress the Vikings to the tune of a reserve/future contract in January. Clearly, they believe there's some sort of potential there. With that in mind, the LaPlace, LA native is likely feeling some sort of pressure to step up and reward the Vikings for putting that faith in him.

The good news is that early training camp reports indicate that Fleming has looked sharp on the gridiron.

The Viking Age's Adam Patrick praised a "55-yard bomb" that he caught from Murray on Friday, with The Athletic's Alec Lewis stating that Fleming was among the players who "continued to really look good" on Tuesday. Helping out on special teams (h/t SKORNorth) is also a good look and could get him in special teams coordinator Matt Daniels's good books (though Addison's injury won't impact that situation).

Rookie punter Brett Thorson booms one to Dontae Fleming 🦵 pic.twitter.com/1Y8RFPAqtG — SKOR North - Minnesota Sports (@SKORNorth) July 31, 2026

Fleming's journey to cracking the 53-man roster is far from over, but his strong showings early in camp have done enough to get some of the spotlight on him. Now, it's up to him to find ways to garner even more attention for as long as Addison is injured, whether that's a few days or longer.

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