Dwight McGlothern's Departure Opens Door for Zemaiah Vaughn to Make Vikings' 53-Man Roster

Just days before the annual 53-man roster deadline, the Vikings waived cornerback Dwight McGlothern with an injury designation on Wednesday. This transaction allowed Minnesota to sign another player, but it may also have opened up a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

The #Vikings have signed CB Tre Hawkins III and waived-injured Dwight McGlothern Jr.



📰: https://t.co/KYUFGp6vxj pic.twitter.com/IgETza7xnT — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 25, 2026

McGlothern had been with the Vikings since they signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He earned his way onto the 53-man roster as a rookie and played in five games that season. He followed that up by playing in 10 games last season.

He played 87 total regular-season snaps for Minnesota between defense and special teams in his first two seasons and appeared to be on the path to returning to the Vikings' 53-man roster for the 2026 NFL season. However, an undisclosed injury will prevent him from doing so.

Zemaiah Vaughn is on the right track to making the Vikings' 53-man roster

A roster spot at cornerback could be up for grabs now that McGlothern isn't available to fill the role. This means a handful of players who might otherwise have been cut can earn a roster spot if they have been impressive enough in practice and the preseason.

One player to watch during the final cuts leading to the announcement of the 53-man roster for Minnesota is Zemaiah Vaughn. Before the release of McGlothern, Vaughn was considered a player on the roster bubble who needed a strong performance in the team's practices and the final preseason game against the Broncos to make the team.

Will Zemaiah Vaughn capitalize on an opportunity to make the Vikings' 53-man roster? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vaughn has made impressive plays during training camp, including a nice interception of veteran quarterback Carson Wentz and other nice pass breakups. This momentum should give him an advantage over other players hoping to claim that roster spot.

It doesn't hurt that Vaughn is a 6-foot-3 defensive back entering his second season with the purple and gold. Last season, he cracked the 53-man roster and played in one game for Minnesota. In the season finale against the Packers, he played eight special teams snaps but did not record a tackle. He's since played to Pro Football Focus grades of 78.1 for overall defense and 79.6 for coverage so far this preseason.

There is still time for the Vikings to decide which cornerbacks deserve to be on Minnesota's 53-man roster and which ones need more time before they are ready. For Vaughn, the time to step up and prove he is the right man for the job will come down to the team's final preseason game.

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