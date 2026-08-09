5 Vikings Already Under Pressure Heading Into Week 2 of Training Camp

The 2026 NFL season is inching closer. Now that the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is in the books, the Minnesota Vikings are preparing for Week 1 of the preseason, where they face off against the New York Giants.

Before the Vikings can take the field for that exhibition game, there are several positions and roster spots that need to be earned. That means that it is more important than ever for players to make a positive impression on their coaches during practice.

However, there are a handful of players for the purple and gold who desperately need to get things figured out if they want to be a contributor during the upcoming season. The clock is ticking on those players, and the pressure is on for them to be at their very best.

Player No. 1: Blake Brandel, center

Blake Brandel is already penciled in as the starting center for the Minnesota Vikings, but there is plenty to be concerned about.

There have been several exchanges with the quarterback that haven't gone well, and some snaps out of shotgun that got away from him. Brandel has time to iron out these issues, but it must be done by the start of the season to feel good about him as the starting center.

Player No. 2: Ivan Pace Jr., linebacker

Last season, Ivan Pace Jr. was a baffling case for the Vikings. A former team captain and player who showed a lot of potential, the young linebacker was pulled out of the starting lineup in favor of Eric Wilson.

In 2024, Pace played 59 percent of the team's defensive snaps, but that number dropped to 30 percent last season. With Wilson and Blake Cashman returning and the purple and gold drafting Jake Golday, Pace will need to fight harder than ever to earn defensive snaps.

He does have an opportunity with Cashman currently injured, and he could get back in the team's good graces by making some bigger plays in practice and the first preseason tilt.

Player No. 3: Dillon Bell, wide receiver

Although the training camp injury to Jordan Addison will give Dillon Bell more opportunities to shine in training camp, he is already going to be behind Justin Jefferson, Addison, Jauan Jennings, and Tai Felton on the depth chart.

Then, he still needs to beat out return specialist Myles Price and six others who are hoping to make the roster. The pressure is huge for the undrafted free agent out of Georgia to convince the coaching staff that he needs to be on the roster.

Player No. 4: Bryson Nesbit, tight end

Tight end is one area of the Vikings roster where it will be extremely challenging to make the roster or earn playing time. T.J. Hockenson is cemented as the starter with Josh Oliver as his backup.

Ben Yurosek and Gavin Bartholomew are both likely to compete for a spot, meaning Nesbit might be fighting for a chance at the practice squad.

Player No. 5: Zemaiah Vaughn, cornerback

Cornerback is one of the shallowest spots on the roster on paper, but that doesn't mean it will be easy to make the team at that position.

Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, and James Pierre are the likely starters, and Charles Demmings is having the kind of training camp that will make it impossible not to keep him on the Week 1 roster. Then you have Dwight McGlothern and five other players fighting for what could be one spot on the team.

This puts Zemaiah Vaughn in a tricky place as he seeks to carve out a role. He has little job security being an undrafted player and appearing in just one contest last year.