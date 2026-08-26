Why Vikings Are Taking Chance on Journeyman Tre Hawkins III

The Vikings' final game of the 2026 NFL preseason is on Friday, as they prepare to face the Broncos on the road. Time is running out for all 32 franchises to evaluate as much talent as possible before they must trim their rosters to 53 players in less than a week.

Tuesday featured the latest offseason move, as cornerback Dwight McGlothern was cut by the Vikings with an injury designation, according to The Athletic's Alec Lewis. If he clears waivers, the undrafted free agent from 2024 will be placed on the team's injured reserve list. After that, the team will have the option to release him with an injury settlement.

The Vikings signed CB Tre Hawkins III and waived CB Dwight McGlothern Jr.



McGlothern had made the 53 the last two years. Struggles in the spring led to fewer opportunities, so this isn't much of a surprise. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) August 25, 2026

Lewis also reported that former Giants and Commanders cornerback Trey Hawkins III filled the available roster spot. Even though he isn't the biggest name in Eagan, Hawkins is an interesting signing—especially if he stands out in the Vikings' final preseason game against the Broncos.

Analyzing what the Tre Hawkins III signing means for the Vikings

Hawkins is a 26-year-old defensive back whom the Giants selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. He played in 20 games (4 starts) for New York before he was released with an injury designation as part of their final roster cuts in 2025. The Commanders signed him that November and played him in only one game during the 2025 season.

However, the 26-year-old Temple, TX native was waived in early August despite being signed to a reserve/futures contract with the Commanders this year.

Physically, Hawkins is what coaches want in a defensive back. His six-foot-three frame and 195-pound body give him the look of a defender who can match up well against nearly any pass catcher. His good athleticism and solid strength are the cherry on top that could make him an effective corner for the Vikings.

Bolstering depth

The former Old Dominion defender might not be an immediate threat to the players at the top of Minnesota's cornerback depth chart, but Hawkins will be an interesting player to watch thanks to his unique mix of physical traits, experience, and potential.

In 21 career games, Hawkins has played 429 defensive snaps and 178 special teams snaps. On those plays, he accumulated 45 combined tackles, three pass defenses, and one interception. Those numbers are pretty solid for a player who only started four games and played nearly 30% of his reps on special teams.

Hawkins should get a solid opportunity to look good against the Broncos in the Vikings' final preseason game. Of course, he will need to make a good impression with so little time left before Minnesota must execute its roster cuts, as the 53-man roster deadline will go into effect at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday.

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